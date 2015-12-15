Imagen Network (IMAGE) Outlines Ethereum Reserve Acquisition Plans to Reinforce Long-Term Infrastructure
Strategic Ethereum reserve strengthens stability and future scalability of decentralized ecosystems.
Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has outlined plans to acquire Ethereum reserves as part of its strategy to reinforce infrastructure stability. The move aims to provide long-term liquidity and support development across its ecosystem.
Reinforcing stability and growth through strategic blockchain infrastructure planning.
By holding Ethereum reserves, Imagen can secure operational continuity and scale infrastructure to meet growing demands of users and creators. The initiative demonstrates a commitment to sustainable growth and adaptability in a fast-evolving Web3 environment.
This strategic acquisition ensures Imagen remains positioned to expand AI-powered engagement tools while reinforcing trust and resilience for its global community.
About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform that integrates personalization, blockchain scalability, and adaptive intelligence to empower creators and communities. Its approach combines innovation with stability, ensuring long-term success in decentralized ecosystems.
