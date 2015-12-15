Imagen Network (IMAGE) Outlines Ethereum Reserve Acquisition Plans to Reinforce Long-Term Infrastructure

Strategic Ethereum reserve strengthens stability and future scalability of decentralized ecosystems.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has outlined plans to acquire Ethereum reserves as part of its strategy to reinforce infrastructure stability. The move aims to provide long-term liquidity and support development across its ecosystem.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/266388_d194dff0440e6b0d_001.jpg

Reinforcing stability and growth through strategic blockchain infrastructure planning.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/266388_d194dff0440e6b0d_001full.jpg

By holding Ethereum reserves, Imagen can secure operational continuity and scale infrastructure to meet growing demands of users and creators. The initiative demonstrates a commitment to sustainable growth and adaptability in a fast-evolving Web3 environment.

This strategic acquisition ensures Imagen remains positioned to expand AI-powered engagement tools while reinforcing trust and resilience for its global community.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform that integrates personalization, blockchain scalability, and adaptive intelligence to empower creators and communities. Its approach combines innovation with stability, ensuring long-term success in decentralized ecosystems.

