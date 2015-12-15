Imagen Network Prepares Ethereum Reserves to Secure Future Growth

Strategic Ethereum acquisition aims to reinforce the foundation of Imagen’s decentralized ecosystem and long-term scalability.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-driven social ecosystem, announced its plan to acquire Ethereum reserves as part of its broader growth and stability strategy. This initiative reflects Imagen’s commitment to strengthening its financial foundation while supporting long-term development across its decentralized infrastructure.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/268481_5dc54366a41368e3_001.jpg

Strengthening the foundation of decentralized ecosystems with resilient blockchain innovation.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/268481_5dc54366a41368e3_001full.jpg

The planned Ethereum reserves will provide Imagen with enhanced liquidity, stability, and flexibility to expand ecosystem services. By leveraging Ethereum’s robust infrastructure, Imagen will be better positioned to support creators, users, and developers with scalable, secure, and adaptive tools for building next-generation social experiences.

This move builds upon Imagen’s ongoing integration of blockchain technologies such as XRP Ledger and RLUSD, underscoring its mission to increase interoperability while securing sustainable growth. The addition of Ethereum reserves reinforces Imagen’s approach to combining decentralized AI with a strong financial backbone, ensuring resilience and adaptability as its ecosystem scales.

About Imagen Network

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter 
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268481

Related Stories

Quest Software Announces New AI-Enabled Capabilities Across Identity, Data, and Migration Platforms

New Syncron Value-Added Reseller Program Expands Access to Advanced Aftermarket Solutions

Voxtur Announces Purchase of Secured Indebtedness by Hale Capital Partners

TechSmith Announces Inaugural TechSmith Unlocked Virtual Conference

Huntzinger Management Group Announces Rebrand to Avarion

Progress Software Brings the Power of GenAI and RAG to OpenEdge Customers to Accelerate Development

You may have missed

Quest Software Announces New AI-Enabled Capabilities Across Identity, Data, and Migration Platforms

New Syncron Value-Added Reseller Program Expands Access to Advanced Aftermarket Solutions

Voxtur Announces Purchase of Secured Indebtedness by Hale Capital Partners

TechSmith Announces Inaugural TechSmith Unlocked Virtual Conference

Huntzinger Management Group Announces Rebrand to Avarion

error: Content is protected !!