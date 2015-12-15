IP Fabric ServiceNow Extension Improves and Automates CMDB Accuracy and Dependency Mapping

New extension delivers critical CMDB accuracy to strengthen network security, resilience and critical data for accurate automation.

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IP Fabric , the Automated Network Assurance Platform, today announced a new ServiceNow® extension that ensures accurate Configuration Management Database (CMDB) records and delivers actionable dependency mapping between network infrastructure and business services. By connecting directly to the ServiceNow API, IP Fabric provides a continuously validated source of truth for enterprise IT teams.

Across industries, up to 40 percent of an enterprise CMDB is incomplete and inaccurate, making it virtually impossible to reliably map dependencies. This gap undermines critical initiatives in compliance, security, change management and incident response, leaving critical risks unnoticed and unmanaged. Without accurate insight, organizations struggle to predict the impact of changes, increasing the likelihood of service disruption, security exposure and costly delays.

IP Fabric addresses these challenges head-on. By continuously discovering and validating every device, configuration and connection across hybrid networks, IP Fabric automatically identifies discrepancies between real-world infrastructure and CMDB records in ServiceNow. This enables organizations to gain confidence in their asset inventory and visibility into service dependencies, unlocking more automated, reliable and secure operations.

The business impact of this complete network visibility is substantial. In one customer’s partial deployment, IP Fabric uncovered an estimated $300,000 in unnecessary renewal costs from decommissioned devices still listed in the CMDB, along with inaccurate asset data that could have led to millions in regulatory fines or unpatched vulnerabilities. For highly regulated industries, the ability to maintain accurate CMDB data can mean the difference between compliance and costly penalties.

“CMDB asset and dependency accuracy is one of the most vexing and persistent problems for customers,” said Pavel Bykov, co-founder and CEO of IP Fabric. “With this ServiceNow extension, we’re giving enterprises the ability to see ongoing discrepancies, improve resiliency, reduce compliance exposure and cut operational costs. This extension creates a trusted foundation for secure, modern IT operations.”

Key Benefits of IP Fabric’s ServiceNow extension

Streamline operational cost: Detect unused or duplicate devices that inflate maintenance and renewal costs, which is especially beneficial following company mergers and acquisitions.

Detect unused or duplicate devices that inflate maintenance and renewal costs, which is especially beneficial following company mergers and acquisitions. Bolster security: Identify unknown devices in production to ensure security policies are accurately applied, reducing risk and preventing costly breaches.

Identify unknown devices in production to ensure security policies are accurately applied, reducing risk and preventing costly breaches. Reduce compliance risk: Identify discrepancies and misconfigurations that commonly trigger violations of regulatory standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA or NERC CIP.

Identify discrepancies and misconfigurations that commonly trigger violations of regulatory standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA or NERC CIP. Enhance resiliency: Map dependencies between devices and services to support automated change management and minimize the risk of outages.

Map dependencies between devices and services to support automated change management and minimize the risk of outages. Feed automation: Provide up-to-date device, connection and configuration data to fuel the accurate automation of ongoing management efforts.

To learn more about the IP Fabric and ServiceNow module, visit IP Fabric’s blog or schedule a demo today.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading automated network assurance platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com