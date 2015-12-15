Jitterbit’s Agentic AI Breakthrough Unifies Intelligent Apps, Agents and Data Automation in One Platform

Company’s layered AI architecture accelerates business transformation by securely converging data, low-code applications and agents to automate the full enterprise ecosystem

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, announces new AI-powered capabilities to build, integrate, connect and manage thousands of enterprise processes and data workflows. This comprehensive, layered AI approach enables companies to unify data silos, manage AI sprawl, and simplify vendor overload to clear their path to true business transformation.

“The greatest challenge in AI-driven automation today is not the technology itself, but the sprawl of disconnected tools, agents and vendors that create more chaos than they solve,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “Jitterbit has solved this by delivering the first platform that unifies the entire automation lifecycle — from building intelligent apps, connecting them to agents, to exposing them as APIs, and seamlessly integrating it all across the enterprise. Businesses can achieve transformation without getting lost in the complexity.”

As part of the company’s global Jitterbit Accelerate events in London and Frankfurt on Sept. 17 and 19, respectively, Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary will unveil the new Jitterbit iPaaS AI Assistant — an industry-first AI assistant that securely connects endpoints using just natural language processing.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in enterprise automation,” said Chaudhary. “Jitterbit is fundamentally changing how businesses approach AI automation, making complex orchestration accessible to everyone and allowing our customers to unlock incredible efficiency across their environments by bridging the gap between siloed data, AI agents and cohesive, automated business processes.”

While 92% of companies plan to increase their AI investments in the next three years , many AI projects fail due to a lack of skills, undefined AI strategy, unrealistic business use cases and fragmented environments. Jitterbit’s new solutions are designed to address these challenges head-on by making AI automation more practical, effective and aligned with actual business needs.

“Jitterbit Harmony is at the heart of our AI journey,” said Ankur Budhiraja, Director of Software Engineering at Keysight Technologies, a Jitterbit customer. “It has enabled us to build AI agents capable of interacting effortlessly with our complex enterprise systems — driving efficiency, sparking innovation, and ensuring accountability across our business.”

From App to Agent: Jitterbit Clears Path to AI Automation

With this innovation, organizations can build an agent in Jitterbit Studio or source a verified agent from Jitterbit Marketplace; expose the agent as an API using Jitterbit API Manager; and use the agent in any web, mobile or system application developed with Jitterbit App Builder (using low-code or AI assistant).

“By allowing businesses to embed custom AI agents directly into their applications, we’re providing a powerful way to expand app functionality, increase data-driven value, and transform a standard app into a fully featured, AI-powered enterprise experience,” said Chaudhary.

Jitterbit also delivers the freedom to connect with any AI model, ensuring organizations have complete control over their AI strategy. Integrations with OpenAI, OpenAI Azure, and Amazon Bedrock are now available, with Gemini and Llama coming soon.

Trusted AI Agents Now Available in Jitterbit Marketplace

Jitterbit also is unveiling the first set of fully autonomous AI agents in the Jitterbit Marketplace. This enables organizations to leverage vetted, pre-built agents to accelerate their automation journey. These new agents include:

Jitterbit Sales Agent: Empowers sales teams with instant access to arm salesforces with immediate account details, including contact information, location, deal sizes, contract value, account health and more. The Jitterbit Sales Agent is available today in the Marketplace.

Empowers sales teams with instant access to arm salesforces with immediate account details, including contact information, location, deal sizes, contract value, account health and more. Jitterbit Knowledge Agent: This flexible internal agent can be deployed to give employees access to internal knowledge bases, documentation sites, business systems, and other data repositories. The Jitterbit Knowledge Agent is available today in the Marketplace.

This flexible internal agent can be deployed to give employees access to internal knowledge bases, documentation sites, business systems, and other data repositories. Jitterbit HR Agent: Coming in Q3, this agent will automate HR processes like employee onboarding, role-based training plans, IT support and software and hardware procurement.

Customers may also outsource the development of custom, purpose-built, and accountable AI agents through Jitterbit’s Agentic AI Professional Services , which was announced in May 2025.

Enhancing AI Efficiency and Security with New MCP Client

Jitterbit’s new Model Context Protocol (MCP) client provides standardized, secure, and efficient AI integration. This development helps businesses simplify integrations and reduces costs by allowing a single client to connect with a variety of systems. Here’s how MCP empowers Jitterbit users:

Build powerful AI agents. MCP is fast becoming the open standard for AI agent connectivity. Using the Harmony platform , organizations can build AI agents, connect them to apps, data and LLMs, then expand reach instantly with MCP Client support to unlock access to any MCP-enabled system or tool.

MCP is fast becoming the open standard for AI agent connectivity. Using the , organizations can build AI agents, connect them to apps, data and LLMs, then expand reach instantly with MCP Client support to unlock access to any MCP-enabled system or tool. Standardize AI policies. AI access is fully governed by enterprise policies. MCP standardization, combined with Jitterbit’s governance controls, ensures organizations know exactly what AI agents can (and cannot) do.

AI access is fully governed by enterprise policies. MCP standardization, combined with Jitterbit’s governance controls, ensures organizations know exactly what AI agents can (and cannot) do. Let AI take action. With MCP, AI agents don’t just analyze — they can safely fetch data, trigger workflows, and act across the enterprise stack.

With MCP, AI agents don’t just analyze — they can safely fetch data, trigger workflows, and act across the enterprise stack. Gain flexibility without AI lock-in. Combine the power of Jitterbit’s pre-built connectors with the freedom to integrate MCP-ready apps and tools. Get the best of both worlds: speed, control, and openness.

Harmony Platform Enhancements Deliver Scale and Control

To support the demands of AI at scale, Jitterbit is introducing key platform enhancements that give organizations more control and visibility. These key updates include new Cloud Datastore to centralize the management of all integration data; Amazon Bedrock and PGP Connectors; a redesigned canvas in Jitterbit Studio for improved usability, and enhanced observability for private agents to enable faster troubleshooting.

To learn more about Jitterbit’s feature enhancements to the Harmony Platform, read our latest blog post: https://www.jitterbit.com/blog/discover-the-latest-jitterbit-harmony-enhancements/

For more information about Jitterbit’s new intelligent automation capabilities, AI assistants and autonomous agents, visit jitterbit.com/AI .

