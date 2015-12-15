KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2025-SPL1 (MSRM 2025-SPL1)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditratingagency–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 5 classes of mortgage-backed certificates from Morgan Stanley Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2025-SPL1 (MSRM 2025-SPL1). MSRM 2025-SPL1 is a seasoned RMBS transaction sponsored by Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC as seller/sponsor and includes a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers to be “non-prime.” The $419 million RMBS transaction is collateralized by a pool of 1,158 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 80.6% and 19.4% of the pool, respectively. Most loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) (15.9%) or exempt (84.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes.





KBRA considers the loans in the subject pool to be non-prime due to certain loan or borrower characteristics, which include borrowers with blemished credit history and the use of bank statements and other forms of alternative documentation to document income. Majority of the pool is serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

