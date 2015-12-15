Melissa Expands Global Presence with New Office in China

Company to showcase flagship data quality tools and services at CCBEC and CILF trade fairs for e-commerce and logistics enterprises

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With growth surging in China’s cross-border e-commerce and logistics markets, smarter data operations are necessary to ensure efficient deliveries and protect the customer experience. As a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, Melissa has opened its first office in China, providing fast, responsive support and consultative services to Chinese enterprises, helping them harness the power of accurate data for efficient operations and enhanced customer engagement.

“China is one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for cross-border trade, and establishing a regional office allows us to offer a local presence with global reach,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “Whether shipping to the UK, Thailand, or the United States, Melissa’s data quality tools make it possible to seamlessly connect with customers anywhere in the world.”

With offices already established in the United States, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore, Melissa’s expansion into China furthers its commitment to supporting global businesses with localized service and technical expertise. The company will debut as a first-time exhibitor at two premier trade events in Shenzhen this September, demonstrating its tools at the China Cross Border E-commerce Fair (CCBEC) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, September 17–19 (Booth 16C68), and the China International Logistics and Supply Chain Fair (CILF) at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, September 24–26 (Booth 1B394).

Melissa’s flagship Global Address Verification tools are designed for global business — validating, correcting, and standardizing customer data across 240+ countries and territories. The company’s Global Express Entry offers type-ahead address autocompletion, reducing keystrokes for customers and ensuring only correct data enters the system. Melissa’s Global Phone Verification further ensures businesses have valid, callable international phone numbers, while Global Email Verification authenticates customers’ email addresses to increase deliverability, avoid high bounce rates, and protect sender reputation.

“Our data quality tools are optimized to empower businesses in heavily export-driven markets like China to easily verify global shipping addresses, phone numbers, and emails using authoritative reference data,” said Hugo Liu, Sales Account Executive for the China region. “Melissa is ready to support this massive market, ensuring accurate, locally formatted billing and shipping addresses for smooth and error-free cross-border delivery.”

To connect with Hugo, visit Melissa at CCBEC Booth #16C68 or CILF Booth #1B394. To reach Melissa’s China office, dial +65-8-2997442 or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across four continents. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130