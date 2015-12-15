Metavista3D Announces Loan Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement“) with an investor from the United Arab Emirates (the “Lender“) pursuant to which Metavista3D may borrow up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of C$12,500,000 (the “Loan“) from the Lender until August 31, 2027. Metavista3D may draw down on the Loan in separate advances (each, an “Advance“), at its sole discretion, with the first Advance to be in the amount of €2,000,000 (approximately C$3,250,000). Interest will accrue on the advanced outstanding principal amount of the Loan based on an interest rate of 3% per annum.

If Metavista3D obtains additional financing from a third party in an amount greater than the then outstanding principal amount of the Loan, Metavista3D will repay any of the outstanding principal amount and any accrued interest in full, and the Loan Agreement will be terminated.

The proceeds from the Loan are to be used by Metavista3D exclusively for the development of the business of Metavista3D or its subsidiaries. As Metavista3D is engaged in research and development and requires available capital for the purpose of developing and expanding its technology, Metavista3D is pleased to have the Loan available for drawdown. At this time, Metavista3D is uncertain of the amount or timing of the drawdowns to the Loan, if any, other than the amount of the first Advance, if and when advanced, and has not allocated the proceeds of the Loan to any particular purpose.

The Lender is not considered a “related party” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions. The Lender owns approximately 9.07% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Loan and the completion thereof on the terms described herein; the draw down by the Company of any Advance under the Loan; the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Loan; the Company obtaining additional financing from a third party; the development and expansion of the Company’s technology; and the Company’s future development plans and objectives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Metavista3D, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to the completion of any funding under the Loan Agreement on the terms thereof; the repayment of the Loan and any interested owed thereon; and the business prospects and opportunities of the Company. Although Metavista3D has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Metavista3D does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

