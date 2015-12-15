Mobile-health Network Solutions and Jospong Group of Companies Partner to Launch AI-powered Digital Health Platform in Ghana

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2025) – Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) (“MNDR” or “the Company“), a leading AI-powered digital healthcare platform provider, and the Jospong Group of Companies (“Jospong”), a diversified Ghanaian holding company, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a joint venture to launch and operate MNDR’s AI-powered digital health platform in the Republic of Ghana.

The partnership combines MNDR’s proprietary telehealth and AI-driven healthcare technology with Jospong’s extensive local market knowledge and capital resources. This strategic collaboration is designed to accelerate the time-to-market for MNDR’s AI-powered digital health platform and establish a strong presence in Ghana’s rapidly growing digital healthcare sector.

Ghana, with a population of over 33 million, is widely considered to be a key market for healthcare innovation. As a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, Ghana shares a similar institutional framework to many other nations, which is expected to facilitate the integration of the platform. The joint venture also intends to work closely with Ghana’s local authorities and other stakeholders to ensure alignment with national healthcare priorities.

While Ghana has made significant strides in improving its healthcare system, there remains a substantial need for accessible and efficient healthcare solutions, particularly in rural areas. MNDR’s platform will help bridge this gap by connecting patients with medical professionals through remote consultations, thereby improving healthcare access and outcomes across the country.

Jospong, a Ghanaian conglomerate with over 70 subsidiaries, has a diverse portfolio spanning waste management, banking, healthcare, insurance, logistics, and real estate. The group has a proven track record of identifying and filling market gaps with innovative solutions.

“We are thrilled to bring MNDR’s cutting-edge AI-powered digital healthcare technology to Ghana,” said Jospong Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people by leveraging technology to solve pressing societal challenges. We believe MNDR’s platform will revolutionize healthcare delivery in Ghana, providing an affordable and effective way for our citizens to access quality health care seamlessly.”

MNDR Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng added, “Entering the Ghanaian market is a significant milestone for us and a critical step towards our broader mission to improve healthcare affordability, accessibility, and availability across the entire African continent. We believe that by working with partners like Jospong, we can truly enhance the health and well-being of Africans everywhere.”

Dr. Siaw said the MOU is the first step toward a definitive joint venture agreement, with both parties committed to a swift and comprehensive due diligence process. The collaboration is expected to serve as a blueprint for future regional expansion across Africa.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human — through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

About Jospong Group of Companies

The Jospong Group of Companies is a diversified holding company based in Ghana, with operations extending to other African countries and Asia. Founded in 1995 as a printing press, the company has grown to include over 70 subsidiaries. It has business interests in more than 14 sectors, including waste management, banking, healthcare, insurances, logistics, and real estate.

The group’s mission is to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people by using technology to solve pressing societal challenges. Jospong Group is a diversified holding company that has a proven track record of identifying and filling market gaps with creative solutions. For more information, please visit https://jospongroup.com/.

