New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2025) – Longevity isn’t just about living longer; it’s about living better. In 2025, women are leading the charge, reshaping how the world thinks about thriving, not just surviving. The women featured in this year’s Top 20 Women Leading Biohacking & Longevity list are CEOs, innovators, and industry leaders-transforming how we approach performance, aging, and overall quality of life.

Top 20 Women Leading Biohacking & Longevity

Whether you’re an enthusiast of innovation or just curious about longevity, these women are shaping the future. Follow them now, and your future self will thank you.

Last week, MSN published an inspiring feature titled Top 20 Women Leading Biohacking & Longevity, curated exclusively from the Biohacking Index-the global platform spotlighting wellness innovators and providers. The article celebrates women making notable strides in industries like technology, business, and lifestyle, advancing new solutions that optimize human potential.

The feature is based on the Biohacking Index’s verified database, which now spans over 800 companies and practitioners worldwide. It provides a closer look at the impactful contributions these women are making to various industries, from tech to lifestyle, improving how we approach wellness and longevity.

Highlights

Elevating Female Innovators: This list highlights the often-overlooked contributions of women leading actionable advances in wellness, performance, and longevity.

Rigorous Curation: Each honoree was selected based on their verified contributions and consistent impact in driving forward solutions in wellness and longevity.

Leadership with Purpose: The Biohacking Index-developed by media strategist and entrepreneur Lindsay O’Neill-combines credibility, curated content, and clear narratives. “This initiative is both personal and purpose-driven,” said O’Neill. “Our aim is to spotlight women reshaping the future of human potential.”

A Standard for Transparent Wellness: The Index’s broader mission is to offer consumers and professionals trustworthy reviews, curated listings, and objective analysis in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just another list; it represents a shift in how wellness and longevity are covered-focused on rigor, transparency, and inclusivity. Elevating women signals a broader cultural change, emphasizing diverse perspectives and leadership that are reshaping industries and influencing the future of human potential.

About the Biohacking Index & Wellness Eternal

The Biohacking Index, operated by Wellness Eternal, is a platform dedicated to discovering and reviewing innovative wellness solutions, from lifestyle tools to emerging technologies. The Index now features over 800 global entries, covering a wide range of solutions that help individuals optimize their performance and longevity.

Founded by Lindsay O’Neill, a media veteran and entrepreneur, Wellness Eternal publishes curated spotlights, verified listings, and editorial content to guide consumers and professionals through the best options in wellness.

