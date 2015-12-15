Network In Action Launches NIAX Revolutionary Pay-for-Play Networking Platform

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2025) – Network In Action International, LLC announced the launch of NIAX, a groundbreaking networking platform that compensates members for successful business referrals through a proprietary mobile application. The Houston-based franchisor aims to transform traditional networking by eliminating mandatory meetings while creating dual revenue streams for participants.

Results over Ritual

Unlike conventional networking models where members pass referrals hoping for future reciprocation, NIAX operates on a transparent commission-sharing system. Members set preferred commission rates based on their cost of sale and can adjust compensation depending on individual project profitability.

“For the last forty plus years of networking, there’s been a one size fits all approach with weekly meetings and volunteer leadership,” said C. Scott Talley, CEO and founder of Network In Action. “NIAX will change that by allowing people to join who are not required to come to meetings, are not industry exclusive, and will be compensated on two levels.”

The NIAX platform features a proprietary mobile application that tracks referrals and processes automatic payments through Stripe integration. Both business members and community participants can download the app to pass referrals and earn compensation when transactions close.

Business members undergo comprehensive vetting including background checks and personal meetings with NIA franchise owners. Community participants can simply download the app to begin referring vetted businesses and earning commissions.

Network In Action has experienced significant growth since its 2014 inception, expanding from one group in Houston to over 375 groups across 33 US states and eight countries. The company adds new member businesses every 43 minutes and operates through more than 150 franchisees.

NIAX represents the latest evolution in Network In Action’s networking ecosystem, joining existing programs including traditional NIA Groups with monthly professional meetings and Trades Together for specialized trade professionals. The platform addresses the majority of business owners who have not joined traditional networking groups.

Network In Action will leverage its established franchise network and comprehensive social media strategy to introduce NIAX to millions of people who currently do not participate in networking activities. The launch utilizes the company’s built-in distribution system through its franchise partners.

The platform maintains Network In Action’s core mission of building communities where business owners help each other grow their businesses while spending more time with family. NIAX extends this mission by removing traditional networking barriers while maintaining professional standards.

About Network In Action International, LLC

Founded in 2014 by C. Scott Talley, Network In Action International, LLC operates as a franchisor specializing in efficient networking solutions for modern business owners. The company eliminates outdated networking practices through technology-enabled systems, professional leadership, and flexible meeting structures. Network In Action serves franchise owners and business members focused on growth through strategic networking relationships.

