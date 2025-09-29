NordVPN adds crypto wallet address checker to combat crypto fraud

New Threat Protection Pro™ feature identifies potentially dangerous cryptocurrency addresses during web browsing

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cybersecurity company NordVPN is announcing the addition of a crypto wallet address checker to its Threat Protection Pro™ suite. The new feature identifies potentially dangerous cryptocurrency wallet addresses encountered during web browsing, helping users avoid risky transactions and prevent costly mistakes when managing their digital assets.

According to recent data , cybercriminals stole over $2.5 billion in crypto hacks and scams in 2025 alone. While decentralized cryptocurrency systems offer users more control over their money, removing traditional intermediaries also eliminates safety nets. One interaction with a malicious wallet address can result in irreversible financial loss.

“The wallet address checker helps protect users from cryptocurrency fraud, which according to the FBI accounts for 50% of all financial fraud losses,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN . “Threat Protection Pro™ already blocks ads, trackers, malware, phishing sites, and scam domains, providing safer internet interaction whether users engage with cryptocurrency or not.”

How does the crypto wallet address checker work?

As you browse the web, the tool scans all text locally on your device to identify cryptocurrency wallet addresses. These addresses follow recognizable patterns that vary by blockchain: Bitcoin and Ethereum, each have distinct formats. The tool searches for these patterns in your page content, with no data ever leaving your device.

When the tool detects a wallet address, it sends only that specific address outside your device to verify whether it has been previously reported or is linked to fraudulent activity, such as phishing schemes or fraud. To protect your privacy, the system sends only the wallet address for verification and never shares your personal information, browsing history, or page content.

If an address matches a known fraudulent record, it gets marked on your screen. When you hover your mouse over the flagged address, a small notification warns you that this address may be unsafe.

How to ensure the crypto wallet’s safety

Crypto wallet address checker provides important protection, however, users should know additional security practices to secure their digital assets. Always double-check wallet addresses before transactions by comparing the first and last few characters to your intended destination, and avoid copying addresses from suspicious sources like social media posts or anonymous comments.

Choose trusted platforms with validation features like address allowlisting, enable two-factor authentication on crypto accounts, and keep your browser and security software updated. Use a hardware wallet to isolate your private keys from your device when possible.

“One of the most important things crypto users can do is resist the urge to click blindly on crypto links, especially those promising free coins, airdrops, or urgent financial returns,” says Virbickas. “These tactics prey on fear and greed, but verifying sources and addresses can save you from significant financial loss. Our wallet address checker is designed to be that extra pair of eyes, but smart browsing habits remain your first line of defense.”

