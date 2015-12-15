One of the World’s Largest Remote EEG Studies Begins: Neuphoria Partners with Monroe Institute

Brisbane, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2025) – Neuphoria and the Monroe Institute announced the launch of an IRB-approved remote brainwave analysis research project involving 333 participants. The collaboration integrates Neuphoria’s at-home systems with Monroe’s established consciousness training protocols to investigate non-ordinary mental states at scale.

Image Caption 1: Participant using Neuphoria’s at-home EEG headset during a consciousness training session in the Neuphoria x Monroe Institute study.

Image Credit: Neuphoria

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/262344_5134ebb7f4b48849_001full.jpg

The global wellness market, valued at over USD 5 trillion and growing steadily with increased adoption of technology-enabled tools, is seeing greater interest in neurotechnology and self-quantification methods once reserved for research laboratories and elite athletes. Neuphoria contributes to this emerging field by combining clinical-grade brainwave analytics, adaptive neurofeedback, and validated consciousness training protocols.

Neuphoria’s work focuses on measuring and mapping human consciousness in a way that makes it more systematically understood. Similar to how wearable devices have transformed fitness tracking, Neuphoria applies precision measurement to mental states with potential applications in cognitive research and wellness studies.

From Subjective Experience to Objective Insight

Neuphoria, a neurotechnology company specialising in real-time brainwave analysis and neurofeedback, has partnered with the Monroe Institute, an organisation with over four decades of guided consciousness protocol development. The study aims to build a scalable atlas of inner experiences, correlating states such as flow, transcendence, and insight with measurable neurophysiological patterns.

Study Overview

The longitudinal research involves 333 participants and is conducted entirely remotely under Institutional Review Board (IRB) compliance. Participants use Neuphoria’s at-home headsets with adapted Monroe protocols. This decentralised approach expands access to advanced training while generating high-resolution brain data.

Brainwave transitions and cognitive variability are analysed using the company’s brain signal analysis method, which measures the brain’s adaptability. Initial data show notable mid-alpha engagement. Future analysis will include techniques such as phase coherence and baseline-normalised mapping.

Market & Scientific Momentum

The neurotechnology sector is expanding rapidly, supported by increasing demand for evidence-based mindfulness, biofeedback, and cognitive performance tools (2025 Neurotechnology Horizon Scan). Neuphoria’s IRB-compliant system provides research-grade insight, distinguishing it from consumer-grade wearables.

Institutional interest in these applications includes defence, healthcare, and education.

Image Caption 2: Neuphoria headset in use during deep mental state training, part of one of the world’s largest remote brainwave analysis studies

Image Credit: Neuphoria

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/262344_5134ebb7f4b48849_002full.jpg

Participant Experience

Participants receive onboarding support through a step-by-step video guide, a PDF manual, and responsive technical assistance. Usability metrics and behavioural data are collected and analysed across multiple demographics.

Organisational Background

The Monroe Institute, founded in 1971, has developed and delivered consciousness exploration programs worldwide. Neuphoria designs neurotechnology solutions that measure and train mental states using brainwave analytics and adaptive protocols. These technologies are designed to contribute to the scientific understanding of brain states.

Learn more: neuphoria.io | monroeinstitute.org

