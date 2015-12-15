OnTerra Systems Announces That Its RouteSavvy API PLUS Route Optimization API Is Now Available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

As a long-time Microsoft partner, OnTerra Systems’ powerful route optimization application program interface (API) is now available to purchase through Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a provider of web mapping products, services & licenses, today announced that its powerful route optimization application program interface (API) – known as RouteSavvy API PLUS – is now available for purchase on Azure Marketplace, Microsoft’s online store for Azure-based solutions and services.

RouteSavvy API PLUS is a customer-trusted route optimization API that’s designed for single- and multi-vehicle route planning. RouteSavvy API PLUS supports many advanced route optimization features including:

Time windows

Driver availability constraints

Complex scheduling needs

RouteSavvy API PLUS is especially effective in achieving operational improvements for delivery, logistics, field services, sales routes, and fleet management. It offers advanced route optimization features with cost-effective pricing that’s significantly more affordable than higher-priced solutions.

Organizations and developers also may purchase RouteSavvy API PLUS directly from OnTerra Systems. However, this new offering on the Azure Marketplace makes it easier for organizations and developers that already have an Azure subscription and an established Azure services procurement process to obtain this high-performance route optimization API.

The RouteSavvy API PLUS offering in the Azure Marketplace provides customers with a free, 30-day trial option, as well as seven different pricing plans that are designed for varying customer usage volume needs.

Product offerings on Azure Marketplace (https:///azuremarketplace.microsoft.com) are easy to purchase. Customers can simply log in to their Azure Portal, search for RouteSavvy API PLUS, choose one of the seven pricing plans, and make the purchase.

For organizations that don’t yet have an Azure account, organizations can purchase RouteSavvy API PLUS directly through OnTerra Systems: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-api-plus

“By making RouteSavvy API PLUS available on the Azure Marketplace, OnTerra Systems is offering its cost-effective route planning API to Microsoft Azure customers via a seamless procurement and onboarding process,” noted OnTerra Systems CEO Steve Milroy. “As a result, customers can quickly set up a free trial of RouteSavvy API PLUS, purchase it through their existing Azure subscription, and deploy this simple to implement route optimization solution within the Microsoft Azure enterprise cloud ecosystem with which they are already familiar.”

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include advanced, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, basic and advanced route optimization APIs, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com