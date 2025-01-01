PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) hosts first Sydney gala celebrating nationwide achievers

EIGHTH EDITION OF THE PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS RECOGNISES PROJECTS WITH DOMESTIC AND CROSS-BORDER ASIAN APPEAL

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 24, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, celebrated the Gold Standard of Australian real estate in style with the 8th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia), supported by Sub-Zero and Wolf.



Presented across 20 categories, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) distinguished outstanding companies and projects from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and beyond. This year marked the inaugural New South Wales gala of the esteemed programme, held at the Shangri-La Sydney.



With six wins, Eterno Property Group is the year’s most awarded company, receiving the coveted Best Developer title. Its new project, The Newlands, won two golden statuettes, including the prestigious Best Apartment Development (Australia) award. The company also won for its apartment developments Ode Double Bay and Munro House, as well as the Eterno Head Office.

Kuber Projects earned three wins, including Best Breakthrough Developer, accompanied by golden statuettes for its housing developments Kuber Villas, Mandurah and Kuber Villas, Golden Bay.



Skyland Group was named Best Luxury Developer (New South Wales), spotlighted by its award-winning Sydney development Eliza Darling Point. Travis Su, managing partner of Skyland Group, received the programme’s first Rising Star award in Australia for championing sustainable luxury and refining low-impact living.

Dr. Bay Yeo, founder and group managing director of Exal Group, was honoured as Real Estate Personality of the Year. The distinction celebrates his community-focused projects, including Exal’s remarkable student housing initiatives, combining engineering expertise with sustainable, owner-centric design.

This year’s edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) also honoured the country’s sublime waterfront developments, led by The Dunes, Scarborough by Edge Visionary Living and Wanda View by 16MC Developments. Similarly, Eve Residences by Homecorp was celebrated for its impressive ocean views.

Queensland projects Maris by MRCB International and Glam by YHY Group garnered honours while Victoria was represented by the award-winning project First Light by DCF Property Group. Third.i Group won for Elevate Hume Place, cited for its direct Sydney Metro access.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “This year’s winners showcase what makes Australian property stand out internationally—whether it’s for buyers of quality homes, or those looking for a safe and appealing investment. From our Asia Connect events in Melbourne and Brisbane, through to the Sydney gala, we have seen the appetite for Australian real estate remain strong, both at home and abroad. Across modern cities and along stunning coastlines, these award-winning developers are setting new benchmarks for liveability, creating properties in prime locations with the kind of views and surroundings that make Australia a truly iconic destination.”

Ivan Lam, chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) and executive director for international business at Charter Keck Cramer, said: “We applaud this year’s winners on developing and designing the finest real estate in Australia. These achievements address crucial market gaps and dynamic demographic shifts, catering to the modern property seeker’s desire for connectivity, central locations, and proximity to the country’s natural beauty. Our winners have envisioned outstanding built spaces for diverse property seekers, whether they are investors seeking great returns or those pursuing an amazing lifestyle. From master-planned communities to luxurious residences, award-winning Australian developers offer a wide range of choices for everybody.”

An independent panel of judges selected this year’s awardees: Ivan Lam; Lui Violanti, vice-chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) and regional manager for Western Australia at Inhabit Group; Amelia (Dan) Tian, director, W T Newey & Co.; Benson Zhou, director – Hotels, CBD and Metropolitan Sales, State Head – Asia Markets, Savills Australia; Jackson Liew, director, Cameron Chisholm Nicol; Karen Kong, head of property lending, Bendigo Bank; Karl Fu, partner – Asian Markets, Winning Commercial; Michelle Tay, group executive director, The SILC Group; Peter Li, general manager, Plus Agency; Richard Newling Ward, director, BayleyWard; Shanker Ramakrishnan, director, SR Business & Finance Consulting; Shona Leppӓnen-Gibson, president, general manager, Australia Malaysia Business Council Queensland Inc, Australian Leadership Skills Centre; and Steven Yu, founder and CEO, Valorton Group.

HLB International Real Estate Group supervised the selection process with oversight by Josh Chye, partner and head of tax at HLB Mann Judd, maintaining the awards’ reputation for fairness, transparency, and credibility.

The 8th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) is part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 20th edition in 2025. The series has expanded over the decades from its home in Thailand to markets such as the Middle East, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Top winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will advance to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 12 December 2025 in Bangkok.

The 8th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) is supported by silver sponsor Sub-Zero and Wolf; official portal partner PropertyGuru; supporting associations Australasia Property Advisory Association (APAA), Australia Malaysia Business Council – Victoria (AMBC-Vic), Australia Malaysia Business Council – QLD (AMBCQ), and Australian Property Developers Association (APDA); official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Australian Property Investor, Fang.com.au, Inside Queensland Daily, PhilTimes.com.au, Sydney Today, The Property Tribune, and Your Investment Property; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

8th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: Eterno Property Group

Best Luxury Developer (New South Wales)

WINNER: Skyland Group

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Kuber Projects

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Luxury Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Ode Double Bay by Eterno Property GroupHIGHLY COMMENDED: Elevate Hume Place by Third.i Group

Best Luxury Boutique Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Eliza Darling Point by Skyland Group

Best Luxury Apartment Development (Victoria)

WINNER: First Light by DCF Property Group

Best Apartment Development (Queensland)

WINNER: Maris by MRCB International

Best Waterfront Apartment Development

WINNER: The Dunes, Scarborough by Edge Visionary Living

Best Low Rise Waterfront Apartment Development

WINNER: Wanda View by 16MC Developments

Best Oceanview Apartment Development

WINNER: Eve Residences by Homecorp

Best Connectivity Apartment Development

WINNER: Elevate Hume Place by Third.i Group

Best Completed Apartment Development

WINNER: Munro House by Eterno Property Group

Best Housing Development (Western Australia)

WINNER: Kuber Villas, Mandurah by Kuber Projects

Best Investment Housing Development

WINNER: Kuber Villas, Golden Bay by Kuber Projects

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: The Newlands by Eterno Property Group

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design (Queensland)

WINNER: Glam by YHY Group

Best Office Interior Design

WINNER: Eterno Head Office by Eterno Property Group

BEST OF AUSTRALIA

Best Apartment Development (Australia)

WINNER: The Newlands by Eterno Property Group

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Dr. Bay Yeo, Founder & Group Managing Director, Exal Group

Rising Star

WINNER: Travis Su, Managing Partner, Skyland Group

NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Watcharaphon Chaisuk (Jeff), Solutions Manager

M: +66 95 797 0595

E: jeff@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Monika Singh, Solutions Manager

M: +66 87 677 4812

E: monika@propertyguru.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com