Proscia Unveils Aperture, Making the Moment of Diagnosis the Gateway to Life-Saving Treatments for More Patients

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proscia ® , a pathology AI company, today announced Proscia Aperture™, a pioneering precision medicine solution that automatically identifies candidates at the moment of diagnosis—addressing one of healthcare’s most critical challenges. By turning routine pathology data into real-time insights with AI, Aperture equips biopharmaceutical companies with intelligence to accelerate the development of novel therapies and lays the foundation to expand access to these treatments for millions of patients.

Fewer than one in ten cancer patients1 enroll in clinical trials, and too many miss life-saving therapies altogether. Laboratories are uniquely positioned to close this gap, as they sit at the center of diagnosis where pathology, molecular, and clinical insights converge. Now that pathology has gone digital, each tissue image they generate contains one of the most detailed and direct profiles of disease. But this rich signal has largely remained disconnected from drug development, even as biopharmaceutical companies invest heavily in precision approaches that depend on reaching the right patient populations.

“One of the hardest realities in precision medicine is that too many patients never have the chance to benefit from breakthrough therapies,” said Suso Platero, former Chief Scientific Officer at Discovery Life Sciences. “Pathology data holds the keys to changing this. By unlocking insights at the moment of diagnosis, we can ensure that scientists have the understanding they need to bring the next treatments to market while giving patients a greater opportunity to access them.”

Aperture taps into a global laboratory network expected to deliver more than 8 million pathology diagnoses this year through Proscia’s Concentriq ® platform . Its AI sifts through tissue images along with AI-derived biomarkers, molecular results, and clinical records to generate evidence for regulatory submissions, companion diagnostic development, label expansions, and payer negotiations as well as surface eligible candidates.

Aperture expands both the scale and diversity of its intelligence by leveraging Proscia’s real-world data repository of more than 12 million tissue images paired with clinical and genomic records. Patient privacy is safeguarded through de-identification and stringent governance.

“Diagnostic laboratories are under growing pressure to do more with fewer resources, even as demand for precision medicine continues to rise,” said Nina Green, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Diagnostics Division at Agilent Technologies. “Aperture opens an avenue with the potential to advance clinical trials, companion diagnostic development, and broaden patient access.”

For participating academic medical centers, healthcare systems, and reference laboratories, Proscia Aperture elevates pathology from a diagnostic function to a strategic revenue driver. It creates the opportunity for laboratories to broaden their service offerings, strengthen competitive differentiation, and position themselves as essential research-driving centers in the face of shrinking margins, declining reimbursements, and workforce shortages.

“Aperture shows the world that pathology is no longer the end of the diagnostic journey but the driver of what comes next for patients,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “By unlocking insights at the moment of diagnosis, we unite research and care, making the future of pathology a reality.”

Proscia will showcase Aperture at its Access25 virtual event on October 28. Learn more and register here. The Proscia team is also on site at the 37th European Congress of Pathology in Vienna. Visit booth 46, or schedule a meeting here .

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its software, AI, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, driving the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia.com and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications

sydney@proscia.com

215.816.3436

1 Joseph M. Unger et al. National Estimates of the Participation of Patients With Cancer in Clinical Research Studies Based on Commission on Cancer Accreditation Data. JCO 42, 2139-2148(2024).

DOI: 10.1200/JCO.23.01030