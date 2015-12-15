Quest Software Announces New AI-Enabled Capabilities Across Identity, Data, and Migration Platforms

New capabilities in Security Guardian, erwin Data Management Platform, and On Demand Migration advance Quest’s new company strategy for secure, trusted, and modern foundations for customers to achieve AI success

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today announced AI-enabled capabilities to its Security Guardian, erwin Data Management Platform, and On Demand Migration solutions at The Experts Conference (TEC) 2025, the annual gathering for IT and security professionals tackling identity, compliance, and AI challenges. Together, these releases continue to deliver on Quest’s new company strategy, introduced earlier this month, by addressing three critical challenges customers face to unlock AI success: trusted AI-ready data, secure identities, and platform modernization to scale with AI demands. To learn more, visit quest.com.

At TEC 2025, Quest Software is putting its new strategy in action with AI-enabled innovation across all three of its priority areas for customers to unlock AI success. The latest updates to Security Guardian, erwin, and On Demand Migration better support enterprises and public sector agencies to conquer new identity security threats, data uncertainty, and migration hurdles to build the foundation for successful AI.

“Every organization wants to move faster with AI, but they’re hitting the same roadblocks: identities they can’t control, data they can’t fully trust, and outdated platforms they can’t rely on,” said Heath Thompson, Chief Product Officer, Quest Software. “With these advancements in three foundational priorities for AI readiness and success, Quest is removing those barriers, AI-enabling our broad product suite, and ensuring our customers’ success so they can move AI projects from pilot to production with speed and confidence. On top of that, our partnership with Microsoft is longer than any other identity-focused independent software vendor, and we have been named Partner of the Year six times – helping show our capabilities in migration and modernization projects, a key part of AI readiness for customers.”

“We’ve seen an incredible wave of technology advancement in a short time due to the rapid growth of AI,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft. “Companies are looking to reinvent their business and are using agent identities and Microsoft Entra ID to secure and govern their data confidently and be able to move ahead using a new set of capabilities. Partners like Quest Software, with deep domain experience in Microsoft identity modernization, are invaluable in helping manage the transition to cloud-native identity and broader AI adoption.”

Closing the Non-Human Identity Gap with Security Guardian

Organizations are struggling to govern non-human identities as agentic AI and cloud adoption accelerates. According to estimates, non-human identities outnumber human identities by as much as an 80:1 ratio, and this rapidly growing identity attack surface has created an increase in attack opportunities, resulting in security challenges and compliance risk.

Quest is launching new features for Security Guardian, its identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform powered by generative AI (GenAI). Security Guardian’s new AI-enabled capabilities improve Active Directory and Entra ID security, and proactively protect critical identities from compromise, preventing threats before they escalate. The new features include:

Workload Identity Audit and Detection for Microsoft Entra ID which allows Security Guardian customers to benefit from enhanced visibility and protection for Entra ID service principals and workload identities, identifying over-privileged or exposed accounts with remediation guidance.

Security Guardian Audit which is a new cloud-native audit and compliance solution that brings the strengths of Quest Change Auditor into the cloud, offering faster and easier deployment, and long-term retention without the need for on-premises SQL databases. This feature provides in-depth auditing, reporting, and monitoring needed for today’s regulatory compliance requirements.

These enhancements build on the recent launch of Security Guardian Intelligence, which reduces investigation time to act faster on identity threats without deep Entra ID or Active Directory expertise. Together with Quest Disaster Recovery for Identity, this extends protection across the full attack lifecycle, from rapid detection and response to Active Directory and Entra ID recovery that is up to 90 percent faster, saving millions of dollars in downtime costs.

Building Trusted Data Models with GenAI in Quest’s erwin Data Management Platform

Quest is continuing to rapidly innovate its recently launched erwin Data Management Platform, announcing new GenAI capabilities for customers to deliver trusted data products at speed and scale, helping organizations meet the critical needs of AI. The erwin Data Management Platform is a unified, seamless, and automated data management platform which helps enterprises and public sector agencies improve data accuracy and create trusted, reusable data products 54 percent faster than before.

Previously announced GenAI capabilities in erwin help companies accelerate data catalog and business glossary development, critical components that establish the foundation and governance frameworks necessary for trusted data products. Quest is now adding AI-assisted data modeling, where users can enter prompts and automate workflows for faster delivery of more accurate data products, and at lower cost. New capabilities to the platform include:

Automated model generation to turn natural language requirements into production-ready models, providing up to a 30 percent faster time to market compared to traditional starter model development.

Industry-specific AI model frameworks to deliver sector-ready modeling patterns for compliance-heavy industries faster than before, accomplishing weeks of requirement collection, regulatory research, and design work in days.

Quest’s continued innovation on the erwin Data Management Platform is delivering a consistent cadence of GenAI updates to provide advantages for every role building trusted data products – from data stewards to data modelers to data architects – ensuring customers can work at the speed and scale to thrive in the AI era.

To learn more about the new erwin capabilities, visit our blog.

Extending AI Readiness with On Demand Migration

Quest will preview new capabilities in On Demand Migration at TEC 2025 to support the discovery of Microsoft Power Apps. With this capability, organizations can now locate and inventory applications and workflows across their tenants, supporting modernization efforts as part of broader AI initiatives.

Earlier this year Quest launched the market’s first AI-powered Active Directory migration tool, and now the On Demand Migration AI Assistant supports Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, and Power BI, helping automate issue analysis and surface critical insights to reduce manual effort. On Demand Migration is a Microsoft 365 certified tenant-to-tenant migration solution that allows customers to simply and securely consolidate all Microsoft 365 tenants running such workloads as Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams, as well as on-premises Active Directory and Entra ID.

Quest is the first company to achieve Microsoft 365 Certification for its migration capabilities, highlighting its commitment to customer modernization initiatives. To learn more about the new On Demand Migration capabilities, refer to this On Demand Migration datasheet.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies including over 90% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Slava Balykov

PR Manager

slava.balykov@quest.com