Questflow Joins Google as an Early Contributing Partner for Agent Payments Protocol (AP2)

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2025) – Questflow has been recognized as an Early Contributing Partner for the newly launched Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), announced on September 17, 2025. This joint effort aims to establish a global open protocol that ensures secure, transparent, and auditable payments for AI agents. By combining Questflow’s expertise in AI-driven workflows with Google’s leadership in infrastructure, the partnership sets the stage for a trusted and scalable agent-powered ecosystem.

AP2 is the result of a collaborative effort led by Google and over 60 leading global organizations. These partners span across blockchain, fintech, and payments, as well as major financial players.

Traditional payment systems are primarily designed for human users. However, in emerging scenarios where AI agents autonomously conduct transactions, existing systems face significant challenges in authorization, authenticity, and accountability.

AP2 addresses these challenges through its innovative Task Authorization mechanism, which establishes a secure and tamper-proof transaction flow by:

  • Generating digitally signed contracts for every transaction;
  • Recording the user’s initial intent, authorization, and final payment with a comprehensive audit trail;
  • Ensuring transactions are verifiable and traceable, fostering trust and security.

The introduction of AP2 paves the way for a new era of commerce, enabling experiences such as intelligent shopping, personalized offers, and cross-platform task collaboration, while supporting multiple payment methods including stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

As an early contributor, Questflow will continue to work closely with Google and its global partners to advance the AP2 protocol and accelerate the development of infrastructure for the AI-driven economy.

Resource: https://t.co/RBFzpU2qUI

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266988

