reAlpha Expands Claire, Its AI-Powered Concierge, to Guide the Homebuying Journey

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that its AI assistant, Claire, has been upgraded to serve as a digital homebuying concierge. Claire now helps buyers identify where they are in their homebuying journey and guides them toward their next best step, helping create a more seamless homebuying experience.

The concierge approach launches as U.S. buyers face persistent affordability challenges, including high home prices and elevated interest rates1. With real estate commissions averaging 5.6% of a home’s sale price2, often adding thousands of dollars to the purchase price, buyers are seeking new ways to save money and simplify the process. At the same time, buyer interest in AI tools is accelerating: a Veterans United survey found nearly 40% of prospective buyers have already turned to AI to estimate payments, evaluate property values, or preview neighborhoods3. Claire is trained to build on this momentum by moving beyond simple information retrieval to provide real decision support. She delivers personalized property recommendations based on buyer preferences, answers questions and shares educational resources, schedules showings, and guides buyers through each stage of the journey—meeting them wherever they begin on the reAlpha platform. Licensed real estate and mortgage professionals step in when their expertise is needed, ensuring the human element remains central to the homebuying experience.

With Claire’s latest update, reAlpha has taken a significant step toward its mission of empowering homebuyers through technology.

Personalized Buyer Guidance

Claire captures buyer preferences on budget, location, property type, and lifestyle factors, then refines recommendations with each interaction. Beyond presenting listings, the concierge generates AI-powered summaries that explain why each home aligns with the buyer’s profile, providing clarity that we believe traditional search tools lack. This progressive personalization aims to build confidence by aligning recommendations with both financial capacity and lifestyle priorities.

Adaptive Journey Mapping

In addition to answering individual questions, Claire also adapts to meet buyers wherever they enter the reAlpha process. Potential buyers exploring neighborhoods receive guidance on options and comparisons, while those who already have a property in mind can proceed directly to scheduling a showing or getting pre-qualified for a mortgage with reAlpha Mortgage. By offering tailored entry points, the concierge supports both first-time buyers who benefit from step-by-step guidance and experienced buyers seeking a more efficient path to financing and purchasing a home.

Connected Platform Experience

The concierge integrates seamlessly across reAlpha’s ecosystem. Buyers can transition from searching for a home to scheduling home tours, initiating a mortgage preapproval, and signing a buyer’s agent agreement in one connected flow. Information gathered early in the homebuying journey is carried forward4, minimizing duplication and ensuring a streamlined, end-to-end experience from search to closing.

Proprietary AI Infrastructure

Claire is powered by a proprietary infrastructure that integrates generative AI (GenAI), large language models (LLMs), natural language processing, and Multiple Listing Services (“MLS”)-integrated real estate intelligence. By unifying structured housing data with conversational AI, Claire is trained to deliver guidance that is both contextually accurate and responsive to each buyer’s unique profile. Real-time integration across property listings, mortgage products, tour availability, as well as neighborhood and school contexts, ensures that buyers receive clear, actionable next steps at every stage of their journey.

“Claire represents how we are applying advanced AI in a practical, consumer-focused way,” said Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer of reAlpha. “By combining generative AI with our proprietary data architecture and MLS connectivity, we aim to transform fragmented information into clear, personalized guidance. This technology is designed to give buyers confidence, save time, and create a seamless path from property search to preapproval to closing.”

The enhanced concierge experience is designed not only to reduce complexity but also to generate measurable value for buyers. Through reAlpha’s commission rebate program, homebuyers receive 75% of the buyer’s agent’s commission back at closing, an average savings of approximately $8,000 per transaction5. By surfacing this benefit early and guiding buyers toward it, Claire helps ensure that customers realize immediate and meaningful financial impact alongside the time and stress savings of digital navigation.

“Our goal is to make homebuying faster, smarter, and more transparent by combining the best of AI with a model that puts savings directly in buyers’ pockets,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “With Claire’s expanded capabilities, we seek to meet each customer where they are, give them the confidence to move forward, and deliver real financial value through our rebate program.”

The upgrade is part of reAlpha’s broader strategy to create a fully integrated platform where real estate, mortgage, and title services converge seamlessly around the customer. By embedding intelligent guidance at every step, the Company aims to address industry pain points such as fragmentation, friction, and uncertainty while simultaneously improving site conversion and buyer satisfaction.

Buyers can explore Claire’s new capabilities and begin their journey at www.realpha.com .

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo and Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to reduce its manual loan processing time and manual effort of its employees through the implementation of its Loan Officer Assistant and CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

