RevenueBase Slashes Onboarding Time by 95% with Trustle

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RevenueBase, known as the “Bloomberg of B2B data,” has dramatically accelerated employee and contractor onboarding, reducing the process from nearly an hour to just minutes, by deploying Trustle’s cloud identity security platform.

Before Trustle, Founder and CEO Mark Feldman was manually and individually provisioning access to GitHub, AWS, Google Workspace, and other applications and services, a time-consuming process riddled with potential mistakes. “It used to take about an hour to set up a single new user, which in a startup is forever,” Feldman said. “Now it’s a couple of minutes. It’s incredibly simple.”

With Trustle, RevenueBase now enjoys:

95% faster onboarding, from an hour to minutes.

Lower license costs are achieved by eliminating unused seats.

Higher security and a single dashboard across all cloud environments.

Automatic deprovisioning with just-in-time (JIT) access.

Founder time reclaimed, with hours each week redirected to growth.

Compliance with zero-trust cybersecurity standards and auditing regulations.

“It saves you time and money right away. Time to value is literally two seconds. I just feel confident that we have our identity access really tight across the business, and I’m going to sleep better at night for it.”

Mark Feldman, CEO, RevenueBase

Looking ahead, RevenueBase plans to expand Trustle’s role to automate AWS policies, enforce zero-standing privilege, and bring more SaaS systems into one dashboard.

Recent additions to the Trustle platform have followed two themes: increasing centralization and reducing risk. By adding support for JIT access for both Google Cloud Platform and Okta, Trustle has centralized access management for a larger portion of enterprises. To remediate risk in critical cloud environments, Trustle provides customers with permissions analytics that reveal all unused permissions granted to their cloud users across groups, roles, inline policies, and permission sets, totaling over 12,000 unused permissions for one example AWS user.

“Keeping it simple is the path to effective cybersecurity.”

Gant Redmon, CEO, Trustle

About Trustle

Trustle enables organizations to manage secure access to sensitive environments while reducing friction for the business. With just-in-time access, identity lifecycle management, multi-cloud entitlement management, and simple SaaS integrations, Trustle delivers security and efficiency from one central location.

About RevenueBase

RevenueBase empowers B2B organizations to make smarter decisions and drive growth with the world’s most accurate company and contact data. Its continuously verified database and enrichment tools keep customer information fresh, accurate, and ready to scale.

