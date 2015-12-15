Schurz Broadband Group Taps Otava to Deliver Managed Cloud Services and Data Protection Solutions to Broadband Customers

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schurz Broadband Group (SBG) today announced that it is now offering world-class data protection and managed cloud services to its broadband business customers through its sister company, Otava.

As the strategic provider of data protection, edge computing solutions and cloud security services, Otava will work directly with SBG’s six U.S. broadband companies to deliver broadband customers protection against cybersecurity attacks, ransomware events, and other threats that can disrupt business operations.

John Reardon, CEO of Schurz Communications, noted that, “By teaming up with Otava, our broadband service providers can ensure that broadband customers receive the cybersecurity protections they need to safeguard their data and grow their businesses. Additionally, this pairing makes SBG’s leading broadband service even more attractive to our business customers.”

Otava is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data.

“We have significant experience working with growing regional businesses, providing the cloud infrastructure, data protection, and edge computing solutions that they need most,” said TJ Houske, CEO, Otava. “This tight-knit partnership brings holistic and integrated solutions that drive speed, agility, and future success for SBG’s customers.”

Schurz Broadband Group includes six regional companies: Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom in Vermont, Hiawatha Broadband in Minnesota, Long Lines Broadband in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, NKTelco in Ohio, and Orbitel Communications in Arizona. Otava is working directly with each of these providers to address the specific needs of their regional customers. Its comprehensive portfolio of solutions is powered by industry leaders such as Broadcom, Microsoft, Veeam, Scale Computing, and more.

“The Schurz Broadband Group and Otava share the same culture and values, and excel at connecting people with information and technology that positively benefit local communities,” said Diego Anderson, President of Schurz Broadband Group. “Together, we demonstrate the power of partnerships by extending our impact with advanced, integrated solutions backed by world-class service and care.”

This collaboration extends Schurz’s continued leadership in broadband innovation, strengthening its ability to deliver unparalleled value and service within the communities it serves.

About Schurz Broadband Group (SBG)

Schurz Broadband Group (SBG) is a division of Schurz Communications that unites and supports the company’s network of high-performing, independently operated regional fiber-based internet providers including Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband, Long Lines Broadband, NKTelco, and Orbitel Communications. While each broadband company maintains its unique brand and operates independently, SBG provides the collective strength, innovation, and resources to accelerate fiber expansion, enhance digital access, and deliver next-generation services. Through its Flight Suite of products, including Flight Fiber, Flight Video, and Flight Mobile, SBG is building the future of connectivity for residential and business customers. Rooted in community-driven innovation, SBG invests in people, infrastructure, and partnerships to advance economic growth, educational opportunity, and digital equity across the communities it serves. For more information visit https://www.schurz.com/about/about-schurz-broadband-group/.

