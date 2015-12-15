SCTE to Launch First Chapter in India Through International Licensee

New Chennai-Based Chapter Will Expand SCTE’s Global Reach, Advancing Workforce Development and Broadband Innovation in One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Telecom Markets

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, today announced that it will enter into a license agreement with a third-party organization to establish SCTE’s first international licensee in Chennai, India. Under SCTE’s oversight and governing policies, the licensee will establish and operate the SCTE India Chapter to deliver training, certification and professional development across the region. This milestone marks a significant step in SCTE’s global growth and advances its mission to strengthen broadband technology, workforce training and industry standards worldwide.

India is one of the most dynamic broadband markets in the world, with nearly one billion subscribers and a rapidly expanding fixed-fiber network. While mobile connections dominate, fiber and fixed broadband deployments are surging across urban and rural communities to fuel one of the globe’s fastest-growing digital economies. SCTE’s India Chapter will deliver training, certifications, and professional development designed to empower engineers and technologists at the forefront of this transformation.

The SCTE Foundation will be providing funding for the formation of the India licensee and its affiliated chapter, covering legal and organizational startup costs. The initiative aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to broaden access to education and skills in emerging and underserved regions, ensuring broadband professionals everywhere can participate in—and contribute to—the global communications economy.

“Launching SCTE’s first international chapter in India will be a significant milestone for our organization and for the broadband industry,” said Maria Popo, President and CEO of SCTE. “India’s broadband market is accelerating at an extraordinary pace. This chapter will give professionals access to world-class training, certification and a global peer community to help them succeed.”

“The launch of SCTE’s first chapter in India by an international licensee reflects SCTE’s commitment to advancing technology and talent across the global broadband ecosystem,” said Elad Nafshi, SCTE Board Chair. “As demand for connectivity accelerates in India, this chapter to be operated through SCTE’s international licensee will provide essential resources and a strong community to help engineers, technologists and operators scale for the digital future.”

Upon its launch, the SCTE India Chapter will provide opportunities for local membership, training and industry engagement. For more information, visit www.scte.org and https://sctefoundation.org/.

About SCTE®

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs® is a global leader in broadband training, certification, and standards. With more than 60 chapters worldwide (including chapters operated by international licensees), SCTE provides technical leadership for the broadband industry, ensuring innovation and workforce readiness in an ever-changing communications landscape.

For more information, contact:

Ann Finnie

CableLabs

(669) 777-9036

a.finnie@cablelabs.com

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

scte@bobgoldpr.com