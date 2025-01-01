SG.GS Expands Market Presence in North America

SINGAPORE, Sept 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Global connectivity provider SG.GS has announced significant upgrades across its North American network, unveiling three additional markets in Toronto, Ashburn, and Seattle, alongside upgrading existing markets in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Jose, and Los Angeles. These upgrades are designed to handle higher-capacity services, reduce latency between North America and Asia Pacific, and increase availability for SG.GS’ IP network.

“We’re addressing the intricate connectivity challenges our customers are facing between North America and Asia Pacific as a friendly and supportive partner,” comments Dave Pumford, General Manager, International at SG.GS. “This investment expands us into Canada for the first time and allows us to reach more US markets, delivering on our global business strategy.”

Advanced capabilities

In parallel with expanding its points of presence, SG.GS has added resilient subsea capacity across both the Atlantic (AE-Connect and Dunant) and the Pacific (New Cross Pacific, JUNO, and JUPITER) to support expanded North American reach and is fully managed and monitored by its global network operations centre in Singapore.

“This extensive North American upgrade, following our European expansion last year, helps position SG.GS as a true global connectivity provider,” adds Pumford.

With the deployment of new hardware across North America, SG.GS can now offer up to 100G services across its product portfolio, including international connectivity, IP access (AS24482), IX peering, and cloud services.

The connectivity provider also introduced and upgraded several Internet Exchanges (IXs) and cloud on-ramp providers (CNIs) throughout the region as part of a broader effort to improve IP route density, IX and cloud services, and last-mile connectivity.

“Local density is as important to us as global reach, as we build bespoke solutions for regional carriers, infrastructure providers, and enterprise customers,” notes Pumford.

Opening opportunities for businesses

Expanding market availability in North America signals a strategic opportunity that SG.GS has placed on enabling direct access between major connectivity hotspots across the East and West, enabling superfast connectivity for business from emerging local operations to established global customers.

“Our roots in Singapore give us optimal positioning to leverage neutral connectivity between the East and the West,” comments Shawn Ang, Managing Director of SG.GS. “Singapore is one of the most interconnected markets in the world, and we have built a strong reputation for demystifying Asia Pacific emerging markets for new market entrants with our strong relationships across the region.”

SG.GS’ strategic connections and extensive network across APAC help smaller B2B businesses scale internationally, tapping into a booming market that represents 60% of the world’s population. High-speed connectivity is now essential for companies that increasingly rely on cloud-based technologies, enabling business continuity and growth.

“This is especially helpful for those looking to expand their network presence worldwide, using a knowledgeable and trusted global partner,” adds Ang.

Increasing presence

This expansion marks SG.GS’ next step in becoming a global telecommunications provider, offering greater flexibility for customers looking to scale their presence and customer bases internationally.

“As more barriers are being built, it’s our job to break them down and provide equal access to global connectivity,” concluded Ang. “We’re fostering better, more open communication between established and emerging markets, ensuring all businesses have the opportunity to grow their reach.”

About SG.GS

SG.GS is a global wholesale carrier that delivers fully customisable, scalable, and low-latency network solutions. Based in Singapore and London, we have spent over 20 years building a strong reputation for customer experience, infrastructure reliability, and regional expertise throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond. With a strong presence across diverse regions, we serve businesses in both developed and emerging markets, providing seamless connectivity on a local and global scale.

More: www.sg.gs | Global network map: sg.gs/network-map

