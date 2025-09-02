Shoucheng Moves Upstream: Materials Cement Robotics Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Sep 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – In the first half of 2025, Shoucheng Holdings reported revenue of HK$731 million, up 36% year-on-year, and attributable net profit of HK$339 million, up 30% year-on-year. Revenue from its capital recycling segment surged 69% year-on-year, highlighting the effectiveness of its “Asset Operation + Capital Recycling” dual-engine strategy.

The robotics sector has become the company’s strategic core. Shoucheng has invested in leading enterprises such as Unitree Robotics, Galbot, and the Beijing Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, covering humanoid, industrial, and medical robotics. Through its “Capital + Scenario” approach, the company is driving commercialization in areas such as NEV production line upgrades and smart charging station operations.

At the interim results roadshow, Kang Yu, General Manager of the Board Office, stated: “The robotics industry has moved from technological breakthroughs to scenario-based commercialization, but large-scale mass production still requires resolving bottlenecks in upstream materials.” To address this, the company simultaneously announced the establishment of Shoucheng Robotics Advanced Materials Industrial Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on key materials such as electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK. Kang emphasized that this initiative will complement investments in systems and applications, truly unlocking the “Upstream Materials — Midstream Systems — Downstream Applications” full value chain.

On the financial side, Shoucheng maintains cash reserves exceeding HK$8 billion, with an interest-bearing debt ratio of just 7.9%, and has secured an AAA credit rating for three consecutive years, providing a solid financial safety buffer. For FY2025, the company plans total dividends of HK$1.159 billion, with a dividend yield of nearly 8%, alongside over 40 million shares repurchased year-to-date—demonstrating management’s strong confidence in long-term value.

Strategically, the company is transitioning from a traditional infrastructure operator to a technology-driven new infrastructure platform. Parking and REITs businesses provide stable cash flow, while robotics has become its key growth engine. Downstream applications are already materializing: collaborating with IAT Automobile Technology on automated production lines; co-developing the Chengdu ICD automatic charging station with Wanxun Technology; deploying the Surgerii surgical robot at Peking University Shougang Hospital; and launching the “Shoucheng Robotics Experience Store” outside the Beijing National Speed Skating Oval (“Ice Ribbon”), which generated over RMB 30,000 in daily revenue. The company also plans to open its first “Robotics 4S Store” during the National Day holiday to bring robotics further into consumer markets.

During the roadshow, Kang further highlighted that Shoucheng is the only listed company represented on Unitree Robotics’ board of directors, holding approximately 4% of the company through the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Fund. With Unitree’s IPO underway, Shoucheng’s assets are expected to undergo revaluation, further strengthening capital market expectations for its long-term growth.

With the establishment of its advanced materials subsidiary, the continuous build-out of its full robotics ecosystem, and IPO progress among its portfolio companies, Shoucheng’s ecosystem synergies are rapidly unlocking, and its enterprise valuation is poised for a new round of re-rating.

