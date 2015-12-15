Syncfusion® Introduces Premium .NET MAUI Controls Upgrade, New Open-Source Controls, and Live Webinar

Developers can move from the free Toolkit to 95+ enterprise-grade controls with AI features and support

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the release of new controls in the free, open-source Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI , as well as Essential Studio® UI Edition for .NET MAUI, a new premium suite of 95+ .NET MAUI controls, AI-powered features, and enterprise support. A live webinar featuring .NET MAUI product leadership is scheduled for September 18.

“Our contributions to .NET MAUI start in open source and scale with developers’ needs,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Now, with a seamless upgrade path to premium controls, teams can move from day-one productivity to enterprise-grade performance, award-winning support, and modern features without leaving the .NET MAUI ecosystem.”

“Syncfusion’s ongoing collaboration and contributions to .NET MAUI strengthen the ecosystem for every developer,” said David Ortinau, Principal Product Manager, .NET MAUI at Microsoft. “We look forward to showcasing what’s possible with modern, cross-platform UI and the momentum in the MAUI community.”

The Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI continues to expand as two new open-source controls, Sunburst Chart and Sparkline Charts, are added. Built in collaboration with Microsoft’s .NET MAUI efforts, the free, open-source Syncfusion Toolkit helps teams ship cross-platform apps with performance and flexibility in mind. Licensed under the MIT License, the Toolkit has already seen strong adoption across the .NET community.

For teams ready to scale, the Essential Studio UI Edition for .NET MAUI premium suite delivers the following:

95+ premium controls: Access advanced components such as DataGrid and Scheduler to build powerful apps faster.

Access advanced components such as DataGrid and Scheduler to build powerful apps faster. AI-powered features: Integrate modern, AI-assisted experiences where appropriate in your app workflows.

Integrate modern, AI-assisted experiences where appropriate in your app workflows. Enterprise-grade support: Get help from the Syncfusion engineers who build the controls and their award-winning customer service.

The open-source Toolkit includes popular UI components such as Button, Chips, Segmented Control, Tab View, Effects View, Shimmer, and more. This allows developers to begin building on day one, then adopt premium controls as needs grow.

To learn more about the Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI and the premium Essential Studio UI Edition for .NET MAUI, join David Ortinau, Principal Product Manager, .NET MAUI at Microsoft, for a live webinar and demo on September 18, 2025, at 10 AM EDT. Register at https://my.demio.com/ref/5DZDviT56WZH49IC.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com