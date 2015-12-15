Tabnine’s enterprise AI platform delivers capabilities for complex, secure deployments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabnine , the originator of AI-powered software development, today announced that Gartner named it a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants.

This follows Tabnine’s placement as a Niche player in 2024. The platform continues to provide enterprise AI coding capabilities for complex, secure deployments.

Tabnine is an AI coding assistant purpose-built for enterprise teams with complex codebases, mixed tech stacks, and strict security and compliance requirements. Whether deployed as SaaS, VPC, on-premise, or fully air-gapped, Tabnine provides full control over the environment—no outbound connections, no telemetry, no silent updates. An air-gapped system is one that operates entirely within a secure, disconnected network. It is physically and electronically isolated, with no inbound or outbound data connections to the internet, cloud services, or external APIs. This level of control is essential for teams working inside environments that won’t allow tools with external connections for security reasons, such as for teams in defense, aerospace, and security-conscious industries.

Tabnine’s capabilities include:

Deployment options . Tabnine offers flexibility from fully hosted setups to air-gapped environments. It supports a wide range of configurations, including private cloud, VPC, and on-premises.

. Tabnine offers flexibility from fully hosted setups to air-gapped environments. It supports a wide range of configurations, including private cloud, VPC, and on-premises. Model choice . Tabnine supports both proprietary LLMs and customer-selected models.

. Tabnine supports both proprietary LLMs and customer-selected models. Analytics dashboard . This provides operational insights such as model usage, completion quality, and developer adoption.

. This provides operational insights such as model usage, completion quality, and developer adoption. Enterprise code customization. Offers granular model controls, on-device options for sensitive code and emerging multimodal support, such as image input and AI agents for test generation.

“We are pleased to be positioned as a Visionary, and we believe that Tabnine is focused on what enterprises truly need to securely deploy AI at scale,” said Eran Yahav. “The middle of the AI coding assistant market is quickly becoming commoditized, and we’re intentionally differentiating by providing a solution built for complex environments, with robust security, compliance, and full control over deployment. We are focused on what enterprises need to securely deploy trustworthy AI with or without humans in the loop.”

In addition to being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Tabnine was recently named a Leader in the Omdia Universe 2025 Report: No-Low-Pro IDE Assistants and as a winner of Best Innovation in AI Coding for the 2025 AI Tech Awards .

“We view these recognitions as a reflection of the enterprise platform we’ve built, the real-world outcomes we’ve delivered, and the trust we’ve earned with some of the world’s most sophisticated engineering organizations,” Yahav said.

Tabnine benefits from a long operating history and strong customer retention relative to many newer entrants. It also maintains a disciplined funding strategy – most recently an $8 million round in April 2025, bringing total funding to $65 million.

To access the complete report, visit Tabnine at https://www.tabnine.com/gartner-2025-magic-quadrant/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps developers and enterprises accelerate and secure software development using generative AI. With over one million monthly users and deployments across thousands of organizations, Tabnine’s private, open, and secure AI coding assistant integrates seamlessly into every stage of the development lifecycle. Tabnine is trusted by leading engineering teams to increase velocity, improve code quality, and ensure full control over AI adoption.

Learn more at www.tabnine.com .