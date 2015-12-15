Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch and News Media Group, Inc. Deliver Essential Tech & Smart Solutions for Connected Parents this Back-to-School Season 2025 on a Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

Several Top Brands Join the Media Tour to Highlight the Back-to-School Guide for Busy Families

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2025) –  As the new school year begins, News Media Group, Inc. has teamed up with Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch and several leading brands to offer practical solutions for busy families. In a recent satellite media tour (SMT), Knobloch showcased a variety of products and technologies designed to help parents and students stay organized and reduce stress this fall.

The SMT featured a curated selection of innovative tech, including an eReader with a built-in notebook for parents to manage both their reading and note-taking in one device, technology for young readers to make learning fun and accessible, a home Wi-Fi device to ensure reliable internet connectivity for homework and streaming, a smart security system to provide peace of mind for families.

This nationwide media tour provided families across the country with valuable tips and tools for a more successful and less stressful academic year.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.TV.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUqwigBas_Q

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Kindle Scribe, a Kindle and notebook all in one, features a textured screen for paper-like writing, books and document annotation capabilities, and AI-powered notebook tools for summarization -all in one distraction-free device.

Kindle Kids. Whether your kids are reading for fun or for school, Kindle Kids provides a lightweight, portable way to store and carry thousands of books on-the-go.

eero 7 offers more affordable, high-speed Wi-Fi 7 for everyday home use, while the powerful eero Pro 7 is built to handle demanding households and small businesses with hundreds of connected devices and bandwidth-heavy activities.

Blink Video Doorbell is Blink’s next-generation Video Doorbell with up to two-year battery life, a head-to-toe view, and easy set up.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

Media Contact Details:

Jennifer Rivera
President
News Media Group, Inc.
info@newsmg.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267189

