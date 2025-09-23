The Second Hong Kong Shopping Festival Wraps Up Successfully

– The Second Hong Kong Shopping Festival Wraps Up SuccessfullyE-commerce Express continues to support Hong Kong SMEs in seizing e-commerce opportunities, with total impressions exceeding 100 millionThe second Hong Kong Shopping Festival concluded successfully in August 2025, with total impressions exceeding 100 million across the official website, e-commerce platforms and social media channels, representing an 11% increase compared to last year.

– The Hong Kong Shopping Festival has been enhanced on platforms such as Taobao, JD.com, and Douyin, featuring nearly 260 brands and over 500 products by Hong Kong SMEs, offering mainland consumers a month-long one-stop discount promotion.

– The Hong Kong Trade Development Council launched the E-commerce Express this year, with the Hong Kong Shopping Festival serving as the flagship event. The E-commerce Express will continue to organise various initiatives aimed at helping Hong Kong SMEs seize opportunities in the mainland e-commerce market.

HONG KONG, Sep 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Shopping Festival, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and fully supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), concluded successfully, with over 100 million total impressions across the official website, e-commerce platforms and social media channel, an 11% increase compared to last year. The HKTDC launched the E-commerce Express this year, with the Hong Kong Shopping Festival serving as the flagship event. Following the festival, E-commerce Express will continue to organise various initiatives aimed at helping Hong Kong SMEs seize opportunities in the mainland e-commerce market.

Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, said: “The Hong Kong Shopping Festival has successfully brought about notable sales and enhanced the reputation of the brands of participating Hong Kong enterprises. The Government is committed to encouraging enterprises to expand their operations in both the mainland and overseas markets. To this end, the Government will continue to further assist Hong Kong enterprises in developing brands, upgrading and transforming through multi-pronged support measures, including funding schemes, training and information services, as well as promotional activities and exhibitions. Additionally, we look forward to continuing our support to the HKTDC to organise the Hong Kong Shopping Festival next year, thereby enabling the trade to grasp the business opportunities in the e-commerce market.”

Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said: “Brands owned by Hong Kong SMEs are known for their high quality and authenticity. There is strong demand for Hong Kong products among online consumers in the mainland. A recent survey by the HKTDC revealed that 78% of respondents had purchased Hong Kong products online in the past year. The Hong Kong Shopping Festival successfully opened up opportunities for Hong Kong brands and SMEs in the mainland e-commerce market. We are dedicated to supporting their expansion into both mainland and international markets through the E-commerce Express programme.”

The second Hong Kong Shopping Festival attracted nearly 260 brands, with an enhanced event page on platforms like Taobao, JD.com, and Douyin, showcasing over 500 Hong Kong products. This initiative offered mainland consumers a month-long, one-stop online shopping experience with exclusive discounts. The campaign used various promotional strategies, including full-screen ads, keyword searches, push notifications, and lucky draws, all aimed at driving traffic to the event page and associated online stores. Additionally, targeted online and offline advertising campaigns focused on high-end mainland consumers and visitors from the mainland, boosting the campaign’s visibility and the profiles of participating Hong Kong online stores.

This year, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival received support from renowned artists such as Samantha Ko, Grace Chan, Kenneth Ma, and Sisley Choi, along with over 30 influencers from the mainland, including Li Jiaqi, Lin Yilun, and Hu Ke. They conducted live-streaming sessions for more than 80 brands, with some sessions taking place in Hong Kong for the first time. All live-streaming sessions attracted over 10 million views in total. The topics surrounding the Hong Kong Shopping Festival generated substantial buzz on mainland social media, with discussions on platforms like Douyin and Xiaohongshu surpassing 50 million views, and continued to spread across WeChat, Weibo, and other online communities, amplifying the campaign’s reach.

Hong Kong Shopping Festival: Multi-strategy to enrich practical experience for local SMEs

During the promotional period, health supplements and food and beverage products gained significant popularity, highlighting the confidence of mainland consumers in the credibility and quality assurance of Hong Kong products. The Hong Kong Shopping Festival live-streaming sessions frequently topped the trending lists, with several best-selling items ranked in the top five across categories such as snacks and nuts, health supplements and outdoor footwear and apparel.

The Hong Kong Shopping Festival has received strong recognition from local brands, including Wah Yuen Foods (H.K.) Co., Ltd., a long-established snack manufacturer that has participated in the campaign for two consecutive years. Its Director Brian But said, “The e-commerce market in mainland China has immense potential. This campaign not only brings us closer to mainland consumers but also significantly enhances our brand visibility. Moreover, live-streaming has greatly amplified our promotional efforts. When consumers see influencers enjoying our products, it undoubtedly stimulates their desire to purchase.” Brian also noted that this year marked Wah Yuen’s first participation in a live-streaming session and several classic snacks gained popularity among more than 20 KOLs, including prominent streamers on Taobao and Douyin. The Satay Beef Slices became the best-selling item, contributing to a 50% increase in sales during the event. He said the Hong Kong Shopping Festival had significantly boosted his confidence and he hopes to launch more new products, leveraging e-commerce as a sales channel to create “hit products.”

Global Development also achieved outstanding results in its first participation in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Its trendy outdoor sportswear brand, ADVT, experienced a twofold increase in sales compared to last year, despite the summer typically being a slow season for windbreakers. The brand generated RMB 400,000 in sales across nearly 10 live-streaming sessions, with new visitors to its online store increasing tenfold. Its Vice President (Branding & Sales) Michael Fan said, “This success was truly unexpected. KOLs’ personal try-ons and real-time feedback significantly boosted consumer confidence, encouraging purchases of our higher-priced products. Additionally, the seminars and the one-on-one consultancy services provided valuable and practical e-commerce strategies that enabled us to pinpoint our core strengths, capitalise on our advantages, and define a clear development direction, thus opening a new chapter for the company’s growth.”

Bolstered by a successful market test during the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, several Hong Kong SMEs are exploring the establishment of cross-border online shop to penetrate the mainland market. A prominent example is Aximed Hong Kong Limited, a health supplement brand that participated in the festival through the HKTDC Design Gallery’s cross-border online shop. Aximed leveraged customised marketing tools beyond live-streaming such as WeChat promotion and Xiaohongshu seeding, resulting in a doubling of sales compared to the same period last year. The brand now intends to use the insights gained from this experience to refine both its product offerings and marketing approaches, with the ultimate goal of expanding its brand presence in the mainland market.

The Hong Kong Shopping Festival also helped mainland e-commerce professionals better understand Hong Kong brands and products, creating more opportunities for collaboration. Wei Yinghui, Managing Partner of Meione (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., shared, “Through the campaign, we have discovered many good-quality brands and products from Hong Kong. We want to leverage our live-streaming platform with Li Jiaqi to help more mainland consumers learn about and love these products. Looking ahead, we hope to find even more amazing offerings from Hong Kong, so everyone can experience the unique charm of the city both online and offline.”

E-Commerce Express: Year-Round Support for Hong Kong SMEs Expanding into the Mainland Market

HKTDC has launched a year-round promotional programme, E-Commerce Express, to provide enhanced support for SMEs entering the mainland market through e-commerce this year. As part of the programme, the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival collaborated with major e-commerce and social media platforms to promote Hong Kong brands and products. This enables businesses to connect more effectively with their target consumers and seize opportunities in the mainland e-commerce sector.

In addition to the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, the E-commerce Express offers a wide range of year-round services, including capacity-building seminars, business consultations, outbound missions, business matchingand market news, . Paul Ko, General Manager of China Bencaoworld Tea (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.,said: “Through the activities and reports from the HKTDC, we have seen the confidence and recognition that mainland consumers have in Hong Kong brands, which has laid a solid foundation for our company’s expansion into the mainland market.” Paul earlier participated in an e-tailing business mission to Shenzhen organised under the ”E-Commerce Express” initiative. This year, the company joined the Hong Kong Shopping Festival for the first time and achieved solid results, with sales of several products and online store traffic more than doubling. “We have just established a new office in Shenzhen and will use the Greater Bay Area as a strategic base to continue expanding into the health and wellness markets of first-tier cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. We will also continue to increase investment in operating our online stores and social media platforms. Through connections facilitated by the HKTDC, we have already forged cooperation agreements with some chain stores in the Greater Bay Area, accelerating the entry of our products into the local market both online and offline.”

