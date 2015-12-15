Think Energy Partners with Atlas Partners to Accelerate Capital Raise for Global Expansion

Coral Gables, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2025) – Think Energy, a pioneer in modular fuel processing technology that converts crude into low-sulfur, high-efficiency fuels, announced today that it has partnered with Atlas Partners, an independent investment banking boutique, to lead its capital raise process.

Atlas Partners specializes in advisory services for both sell-side and buy-side M&A, as well as capital raise processes across multiple industries and geographies. By bringing Atlas on board, Think Energy underscores its commitment to scaling rapidly and responsibly to meet growing demand across Latin America, Europe, and other global markets.

“Think Energy’s proven technology is already validated in the field and is positioned to transform how nations and industries secure cleaner, more efficient fuels,” said Daniel Radomysler, Partner at Atlas Partners. “We are excited to support their capital raise process and help connect them with investors who share their vision for scalable energy independence.”

Think Energy’s processing plant produces refinery-grade D3 Diesel and F4 Fuel Oil, delivering 10-15% more energy per gallon compared to standard diesel, cutting CO2 emissions by up to 50%, and ensuring compliance with international sulfur standards (MARPOL 0.5%). Think Energy’s modular plant can be commissioned within six months with a modest capital investment.

“Partnering with Atlas Partners demonstrates our seriousness in building the right capital structure to match the scale of the opportunity ahead,” said Gregory C. Smith, Executive Chairman of Think Energy. “We are not an experiment, we have proven technology, orders to scale, and now, with Atlas by our side, we are focused on raising the capital needed to expand.”

The partnership marks a critical step as Think Energy accelerates its growth trajectory to meet increasing demand from industrial operators and national stakeholders seeking resilient, low-emission, and cost-effective fuel solutions.

About Think Energy

Think Energy Holdings Inc. is a fuel processing technology company delivering cleaner, more efficient fuels from crude oil and condensates. Its proprietary modular technology produces lower-carbon, low-sulfur bunker and diesel fuels with 10-15% more energy per gallon than standard diesel. Technical achievements have been validated through ISO 14067 certification, a full Life Cycle Assessment, a Texas A&M study, and the production of millions of gallons for industrial clients. Think Energy provides practical solutions that cut carbon and sulfur, reduce costs, and secure reliable energy across global markets. The company is reshaping how fuel is produced, cleaner, faster, and smarter. Learn more about Think Energy’s Reg D and Reg S offering at Liquidity.io.

