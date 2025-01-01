True Unlimited TravelKon Europe eSIM with 3UK Partnership Transforms Connectivity Across the UK and 70 Global Destinations

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – As the need for simple, cost-efficient, and wide-coverage travel eSIMs grows, TravelKon shows its commitment to empowering European travel by launching the new 3UK eSIM. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), roughly around 1.3 million Australians travelled to Europe in a year, with the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Greece being the top destinations on multi-country itineraries.

With the number of eSIM users forecast to jump to 215 million people by 2028, it’s clear that an eSIM with broad coverage is essential to ensure travellers’ convenience during European travels. That’s why staying connected in Europe, one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, and providing accessible service are of the utmost importance for TravelKon.

Empowering Travellers During Their European Dream Getaway

Recognising the high surge in eSIM demand, TravelKon, one of Australia’s leading travel eSIM and SIM card providers, is launching the new 3UK eSIM with a True Unlimited Plan. This product provides unlimited data in the UK and 30 GB of roaming data in 70 other destinations, including Europe, USA, Australasia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Travellers can save up to 70% on roaming fees without the need to switch SIM cards while travelling.

These efforts to provide worry-free roaming are part of TravelKon’s main mission to deliver a cost-efficient, accessible solution for travellers looking to maximise their European travel experience. Travellers will not have to worry about connectivity during their multi-destination journey; they can stay connected with a simple, hassle-free, worry-free, and stress-free setup.

True Unlimited: The Answer to Connectivity and Coverage Issues While Saving on Roaming Fees

This product provides a true unlimited data plan (no daily limit) in the United Kingdom and 30 GB of roaming data in 70 other destinations, including Europe, Asia, USA, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa, and more. This offers solid, worry-free connectivity for a traveller’s two-week European holiday, from visiting popular travel destinations such as the beaches of Costa Brava in Spain, the vineyards of Bordeaux in France, and Croatia’s Dalmatian Islands.

Furthermore, this eSIM provides unlimited calls and texts in the UK and Europe (local calls only), with a 30-day service period starting from activation, ensuring smooth connectivity and worry-free travel for the entire duration.

Simple Setup and Requirements for Equal Access Among Travellers

Travelling across Europe with multi-countries itinerary can leave travellers with many things to handle at once. Real-time navigation, last-minute transport bookings, and social media sharing are essential for a smooth journey. With so much to manage, TravelKon is committed to delivering a seamless way to stay connected abroad

The 3UK eSIM addresses this issue with simple “plug and play” activation. Travellers can get a ready-to-use eSIM by simply scanning a QR code, which is sent to them instantly via email (no ID registration needed).

This product is also compatible with most eSIM-enabled mobile devices (from iPhones to Androids) equipped with EID numbers. The eSIM activates automatically upon arrival in the UK and all of the covered European and other destination countries. This accessible approach to providing connectivity ensures equal access for all travellers and delivers the best user experience.

Driving Sustainable Impact and a Quality European Travel Experience

TravelKon tailors its products for travellers who value vast coverage yet a simple setup, placing user satisfaction as the top priority in its product development. Shannon from Germany shared her experience: “Absolutely fantastic. In Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Czech Republic, I had seamless and constant coverage all the time. The setup was simple. There were great instructions on the website. It’s the best value when compared to competitors. Best of all, it’s an Aussie company.”

Taking a step further, TravelKon also implements its firm commitment to delivering impactful experiences to travellers by opting for eco-friendly choices for its products. The 3UK eSIM contributes to reducing plastic waste by eliminating plastic SIMs or packaging, aligning with sustainability concerns and helping reduce the carbon footprint that most travellers, especially Australian travellers, highly value.

Meeting Travel Demands, Prioritising Excellence

TravelKon seeks to provide an accessible solution for travellers, especially those residing in Australia. This ambition was born from the company’s vision of delivering smooth connectivity, equal access to exploration, empowering travellers to discover new places, and providing freedom to share their experiences anytime, anywhere, and with anyone.

TravelKon also commits to providing high-quality products and an unparalleled user experience through its core missions: being a leader in innovation, providing top-notch customer service, and upholding transparency in all business processes.

The company also credits its achievements in providing cost-efficient yet accessible services to its team of highly experienced tech developers and customer support. Working in unity, they serve as the driving force behind delivering the exceptional 3UK eSIM to travellers globally.

For more information, visit TravelKon’s official product page at travelkon.com.au.

About TravelKon

Founded in 2019, TravelKon is an Australian company solving connectivity challenges for global travellers. By partnering with leading telecom operators worldwide, TravelKon delivers affordable eSIM data plans across over 180 destinations, including Japan, North America, and Europe.

