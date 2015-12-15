TrueLook Launches TrueAI PPE Detection for Detailed Safety Analytics on Construction Jobsites

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueLook, a leading provider of construction camera solutions, announced the launch of TrueAI PPE, the latest expansion of its TrueAI feature, which brings cutting-edge personal protective equipment (PPE) detection to jobsites nationwide.

TrueAI PPE automatically analyzes images captured as frequently as once per minute to identify PPE compliance, including hard hats, safety vests, and other essential gear. Fully integrated into the TrueLook platform and compatible with all TrueLook cameras, it’s purpose-built for the complex demands of construction environments. By helping teams reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and act on emerging safety trends, TrueAI PPE is transforming how safety is managed on-site. Early adopters are already seeing measurable improvements in compliance visibility and operational oversight.

“With TrueAI PPE, construction teams get built-in visibility into PPE compliance, without relying on add-on systems or manual methods that only capture isolated moments on the jobsite,” said Roger Yarrow, CEO at TrueLook. “It is a smarter, more efficient way to protect workers and is already integrated into the cameras our customers trust.”

What Makes TrueAI PPE Different in the Field

Unlike generic AI tools many cameras utilize, TrueAI PPE was purpose-built for the realities of construction. Below are a few key ways it stands out in the industry:

Trained exclusively on construction job sites: TrueAI PPE goes beyond generic, off-the-shelf models. It is built on real-world footage captured directly from TrueLook cameras, making it uniquely optimized to detect PPE in challenging conditions such as dusty, crowded, low-light, and visually complex environments. The result is fewer false positives, more actionable alerts, and greater trust in the system.

TrueAI PPE goes beyond generic, off-the-shelf models. It is built on real-world footage captured directly from TrueLook cameras, making it uniquely optimized to detect PPE in challenging conditions such as dusty, crowded, low-light, and visually complex environments. The result is fewer false positives, more actionable alerts, and greater trust in the system. Smarter with every shift: TrueAI includes a built-in feedback loop, allowing users to flag inaccuracies. This continuous learning improves detection confidence and accuracy over time.

TrueAI includes a built-in feedback loop, allowing users to flag inaccuracies. This continuous learning improves detection confidence and accuracy over time. Beyond point-in-time detection: Unlike other PPE detection tools that capture site conditions at fixed intervals, TrueAI PPE analyzes images as frequently as once per minute. This consistent cadence helps uncover trends, catch recurring PPE violations, and deliver timely safety insights. The result is smarter oversight and faster response to on-site risks.

Unlike other PPE detection tools that capture site conditions at fixed intervals, TrueAI PPE analyzes images as frequently as once per minute. This consistent cadence helps uncover trends, catch recurring PPE violations, and deliver timely safety insights. The result is smarter oversight and faster response to on-site risks. Built on AWS for enterprise-grade scale and security: Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), TrueAI PPE delivers secure, scalable performance trusted by industries worldwide. It ensures fast and reliable processing across all your job sites.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), TrueAI PPE delivers secure, scalable performance trusted by industries worldwide. It ensures fast and reliable processing across all your job sites. No new hardware required: TrueAI PPE runs natively on existing TrueLook Cameras and within the familiar TrueLook Platform. There’s no bolt-on module or extra device, just intelligent safety insights that are ready to go.

Smarter Jobsite Safety, Free Through 2025

Now through December 31, 2025, TrueAI PPE is included at no additional cost for any project purchased under an Advanced or Premium subscription. Whether you’re a new customer or expanding to new jobsites, you’ll get full access to AI-powered PPE monitoring, entirely free for the rest of the year.

As safety standards tighten, TrueAI PPE gives construction teams the proactive edge they need, delivering consistent PPE visibility without disrupting workflows. Visit truelook.com/trueai-ppe to learn more.

An in-depth look at TrueAI PPE will be featured in an upcoming webinar on September 10 at 2:00 PM ET, which will include a live demonstration and insights from AWS on the enterprise-grade infrastructure behind the technology. Register for the webinar here .

About TrueLook

TrueLook provides construction teams with total jobsite visibility, combining rugged, easy-to-deploy cameras with a powerful platform built for the realities of the field. From live streaming and cinematic time-lapses to AI-powered security, TrueLook helps builders document progress, protect assets, and keep stakeholders aligned. For more information, visit truelook.com .

Media Contact

Allison Shaub

Chief Marketing Officer

E: allison.shaub@truelook.com

P: 833-878-3566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc3bef3c-232f-4259-9e87-53b34cd9c5a0