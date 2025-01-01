TruMerit and EnGen Partner to Equip Foreign-Educated Health Professionals With English Skills for Success in Work and Life

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept 25, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – TruMerit, a leader in global healthcare workforce development, is partnering with EnGen, a workforce-aligned English language learning solution, to support foreign-educated nurses and other healthcare professionals in building the language skills to succeed in English-speaking work environments and to flourish in their new communities.

This new collaboration enables current and past applicants for TruMerit’s credential evaluation services to purchase individual access to EnGen’s platform and state-of-the-art tools for building English skills. Through targeted, job-specific English training, learners will boost their confidence, enhance their job performance, and prepare for in-demand roles in healthcare systems facing critical staffing shortages.

EnGen’s innovative approach blends on-demand, AI-powered instruction with human-mediated support, including live online group workshops and coaching. The solution equips working adults with the English skills needed for specific jobs and career paths, including healthcare roles. Stronger English skills not only help them prepare for required language proficiency tests and licensure exams, but also to grow in their careers and thrive in workplace and community life in their new country.

With thousands of foreign-educated nurses and allied professionals arriving in the U.S. each year to help fill staffing shortages in health systems, strong communication skills are a vital asset, enabling better collaboration, patient care, and overall outcomes. In addition to verification of their education and licensing in their home countries-services that TruMerit already provides-U.S. immigration law requires proof of English language proficiency to ensure clear communication across the healthcare teams and protect patient safety.

“Under TruMerit’s expanded focus on healthcare career development, we are determined to help migrating nurses and other health professionals thrive at every stage of their careers. In the U.S., this means having the opportunity to take their understanding of the language from proficiency to mastery,” said Dr. Peter Preziosi, President and CEO of TruMerit.

“We are delighted to be able to work with EnGen to address this challenge by making career-aligned English instruction available through the personalized, mobile-first learning experiences the company offers,” he said.

“By equipping foreign-educated healthcare workers with job-specific English skills, we’re empowering them to communicate confidently with patients, deliver high-quality care, and succeed in high-stakes environments-while also thriving off the clock in their communities,” said Dr. Katie Brown, EnGen’s Founder and Chief Education Officer. “EnGen’s approach drives real-world results: 94% of our learners feel more confident using English at work, 93% save time on the job, and 92% have improved their job skills. Another 80% said they can navigate life better. We’re proud to partner with TruMerit to help build a stronger, future-ready healthcare workforce.”

In addition to the healthcare-focused English instruction, EnGen also offers content aimed at helping learners navigate their new life in an English-speaking country, covering topics like social integration, legal, financial, and digital literacy, as well as U.S. citizenship test preparation.

Additionally, to help accompanying spouses and other family members adjust, the offers available through TruMerit include special pricing on a family option, under which courses offered by EnGen can be accessed by family members aged 14 and above.

About TruMerit

TruMerit is a worldwide leader in healthcare workforce development. Formerly known as CGFNS International, the organization has a nearly 50-year history supporting the career mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers-and those who license and hire them-by validating their education, skills, and experience as they seek authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. As TruMerit, this mission has been expanded to building workforce capacity that meets the needs of people in a rapidly evolving global health landscape. Through its Global Health Workforce Development Institute, the organization is advancing evidence-based research, thought leadership, and advocacy in support of healthcare workforce development solutions, including globally recognized practice standards and certifications that will enhance career pathways for healthcare workers.

About EnGen

EnGen offers an at-scale, AI-powered approach to English instruction, designed to solve a systemic access issue: Adult English learners now represent 1 in 10 working-age adults in the U.S., yet the workforce system serves the needs of just 2% of these workers. A Certified B Corporation, EnGen is filling the gap by partnering with employers, adult educators, workforce development organizations, and state governments to connect job seekers and incumbent workers with English skills, career pathways, and employment in high-demand industries. EnGen’s workforce-aligned approach addresses employers’ recruitment and retention challenges and advances learners’ economic mobility. Learn more at getengen.com.

Contact Information

David St. John

dstjohn@trumerit.org

SOURCE: TruMerit

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com