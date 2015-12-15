Vocal Seek, a leader in AI-powered marketing solutions, announces its expansion into the U.S. and Canada, now offering full-service digital marketing solutions including websites, sales funnels, AI staff, email and SMS campaigns, and social media management.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2025) – Vocal Seek, a trailblazer in AI-driven marketing solutions, has officially launched a full suite of turnkey digital marketing services aimed at businesses in both the U.S. and Canada. This new offering includes websites, sales funnels, AI-powered staffing solutions, email and SMS campaigns, social media content planning, content creation, and comprehensive social media management. With this expansion, Vocal Seek strengthens its position as a one-stop solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses seeking to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital world.

Vocal Seek Expands Full-Turnkey Marketing Solutions Across the U.S. and Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/267104_980cf83c44ad6a12_002full.jpg

“We’ve seen firsthand how SMBs struggle to keep up with digital transformation, so we’ve created a complete marketing ecosystem to help them,” said Shane Santacroce, CEO and Founder of Vocal Seek. “Now, businesses across the U.S. and Canada can access cutting-edge AI tools that were once only available to larger enterprises, allowing them to compete more effectively without the hefty price tag.”

A Comprehensive Suite of Digital Marketing Services

Vocal Seek’s expanded services provide SMBs with a powerful, all-inclusive toolkit to optimize customer engagement, increase visibility, and streamline operations. Key offerings now include:

Websites and Sales Funnels : Custom-designed websites and high-converting sales funnels optimized for AI-driven user experiences.

AI Staff : Leveraging AI to automate tasks, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Email & SMS Campaigns : Advanced AI-driven automation to engage customers across multiple touchpoints.

Social Media Content Planner and Management: Helping businesses strategize and maintain a consistent social media presence across multiple platforms.

Vocal Seek’s innovative approach aims to remove barriers to entry for SMBs, offering powerful solutions typically reserved for much larger organizations. This allows small businesses in both the U.S. and Canada to scale and remain competitive as AI and automation continue to transform the marketing landscape.

A New Era for SMBs in the U.S. and Canada

By broadening its scope across North America, Vocal Seek aims to empower small and medium-sized businesses with affordable, comprehensive marketing solutions designed to drive growth and ensure long-term sustainability. This expansion aligns with Vocal Seek’s core mission of democratizing AI-driven marketing for SMBs, ensuring that no business is left behind as the digital economy evolves.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to help businesses in both the U.S. and Canada build a more sustainable future through AI-powered marketing,” added Santacroce. “We’re offering them the tools they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital world.”

About Vocal Seek

Vocal Seek is a full-service AI-powered marketing agency focused on providing small and medium-sized businesses with cutting-edge digital marketing tools and strategies. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including AI marketing automation, voice search optimization, and complete digital solutions like websites and social media management, Vocal Seek helps businesses increase visibility, drive growth, and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2020, Vocal Seek is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267104