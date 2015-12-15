Ynvisible Celebrates Inauguration of New Production Facility in Norrkoping, Sweden

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2025) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a pioneer in sustainable and scalable e-paper display technology and printed electronics, is pleased to announce the successful inauguration of its new roll-to-roll production facility in Norrköping, Sweden – a city globally recognized as a center of excellence for Printed and Organic Electronics.

The inauguration, held on August 26, brought together more than 60 people, including regional leaders, partners, and industry stakeholders, to celebrate this important milestone. Guests toured the new facility, networked with peers, and heard remarks underscoring the significance of Ynvisible’s presence in Norrköping.

The new facility is fully operational, with production and shipments underway to a recurring customer – demonstrating its readiness to support the Company’s growth.

The inauguration of Ynvisible’s new production facility in Norrköping, Sweden, included remarks by local leaders, a ribbon-cutting moment and a guided tour.

Why this matters

The new Norrköping facility enables Ynvisible to:

Expand roll-to-roll production of its proprietary e-paper displays.

Increase capacity to produce other printed electronic components that can be integrated with Ynvisible’s displays (e.g. printed sensors and solar cells).

Provide scalable production services to startups and growth companies in the printed electronics ecosystem.

Located near leading institutions such as RISE Research Institutes of Sweden and Linköping University’s Laboratory of Organic Electronics, Ynvisible is strategically positioned to accelerate commercialization, drive job creation, and foster the growth of a sustainable electronics industry in the region.

“We are proud and grateful that Ynvisible has chosen to grow and establish its operations in Norrköping. Ynvisible’s presence in our city will enrich our local business community, create new job opportunities and contribute to sustainable growth. Your establishment opens the door to new knowledge, collaboration and business opportunities,” said Olle Vikmång, Chairman of the Municipal Board, City of Norrköping.

“This new production site marks a critical step in Ynvisible’s growth,” said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. “It strengthens our ability to meet global demand and supports our mission to deliver innovative, energy-efficient electronics at scale.“

Ynvisible extends its sincere gratitude to Norrköping Science Park, the City of Norrköping, and all partners for their support in making this milestone possible.

What’s Next

As Ynvisible continues to scale, investors and stakeholders are invited to a conversation with the leadership, with CEO Ramin Heydarpour and co-founder Inês Henriques on September 24, 2025. The session will explore Ynvisible’s origins, its evolution into a leader in printed electronics, and the strategic vision for future growth.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

