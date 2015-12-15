Ynvisible Provides Company Update and Announces Investor Webinar

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2025) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leader in printed e-paper display solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its ongoing initiatives and announce an upcoming investor webinar to be held on October 15, 2025.

Corporate Update

Ynvisible continues to execute on its strategy of developing scalable applications and building customer traction:

Automotive Displays – Ynvisible has entered into a new development initiative with a major automotive manufacturer, for a customized application. First proof-of-concept units have been positively received and are being validated, with the Company and the customer working together to optimize the solution. This represents a significant new opportunity in the automotive space, expanding Ynvisible’s market reach.

Market Conditions and Strategic Focus

Given shifts in regulatory and capital markets environments, Ynvisible is prioritizing applications with faster paths to commercialization. By focusing on automotive, industrial, and consumer diagnostics markets, the Company is building a diversified pipeline with both near-term revenue opportunities and longer-term growth potential.

Investor Outreach and Roadshows

Ynvisible’s leadership will be actively engaged with investors globally this fall:

Munich – October 1, 2025 – CEO Ramin Heydarpour will participate in an investor-focused conference, meeting with European investors and industry partners.

– Roadshow meetings with U.S. investors. Toronto – October 9, 2025 – Participation at the Cantech Conference , engaging with Canadian investors and technology leaders.

Beyond these near-term events, Ynvisible is also confirmed for Embedded World North America, November 4 – 6 2025 in Anaheim, CA, USA, and CES 2026, January 6 – 9 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Ynvisible will be showcasing new use cases and product demos at both industry events, further expanding its presence in the North American market.

Upcoming Webinar

Ynvisible will host a webinar, Conversation with the Leadership: The Origins and Future of Ynvisible, on October 15, 2025.

This interactive session will explore:

Register Here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_17Ey8UHHSX2IxabSky9eHw

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

