Zhejiang Expressway Absorbs and Merges with Oceanking Development: Establishing Dual A+H Platform to Boost Share Price

HONG KONG, Sep 4, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On September 2, Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Zhejiang Expressway,” Stock Code: 00576.HK) announced a major development — it plans to absorb and merge Zhejiang Oceanking Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Oceanking Development”). The news has attracted widespread attention in both the capital markets and the industry, reflecting numerous strategic considerations and long-term significance.

Zhejiang Expressway is a core member and key listed platform of Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Group. Leveraging its profound historical legacy, it holds a pivotal leading position in the expressway investment and operation sector. The Company focuses on managing strategically vital road networks within Zhejiang Province, undertaking the critical mission of ensuring regional transportation connectivity. As the only listed expressway company in Zhejiang Province, it has deeply established its presence in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, boasting irreplicable geographical advantages and continuously growing traffic demand, which consolidate its dominant market position.

The main assets operated by Zhejiang Expressway include the 248-km Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, the 141-km Shangsan Expressway, the 70-km Jinhua Section of the Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, the 122-km Hanghui Expressway, the 82-km Huihang Expressway, the 46-km Zhoushan Bay Bridge, the 222-km LongLiLiLong Expressway, the 50-km Zhajiasu Expressway, and the 161-km HuangQuNan Expressway. In addition to the above expressway assets, the Company also operates two major financial business segments (Zheshang Securities and Zheshang Futures), further diversifying its business structure and establishing a solid foundation for its diversified development.

This absorption and merger will have a significant positive impact on Zhejiang Expressway’s H-share price. According to the announcement, the issue price of A-shares of Zhejiang Expressway is RMB 13.5 per share, representing a premium of approximately 119.01% over the closing price of HKD 6.76 per H-share of Zhejiang Expressway on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 2, 2025. Among all listed expressway-related companies in both markets, Zhejiang Expressway ranks first in net profit attributable to the parent, consolidating its leading position in the industry.

According to the financial report, in the first half of 2025, Zhejiang Expressway achieved revenue of RMB 8,685.46 million, representing an increase of 3.8% as compared to the same period in 2024. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB 2,787.48 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. Basic earnings per share was RMB 46.51 cents, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. Diluted earnings per share was RMB 46.51 cents, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.6%.

By business segment, segment profit from the nine major expressways operated by the Company achieved RMB 2,258.26 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.3% and 57.5% of the total profit. Segment profit generated from securities business was RMB 1,258.41 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 56.6% and 32.1% of the total profit.

However, despite strong performance, the H-share P/E of Zhejiang Expressway still lagged noticeably behind A-share peers. Based on a comprehensive analysis of industry average prices and the lowest A-H share discount, it was estimated that after converting to A-shares, Zhejiang Expressway’s valuation could have an upside potential of 62% based on the maximum value, and nearly 50% upside potential based on the average value, indicating promising prospects for future development.

High Emphasis on Shareholder Returns: Post-Merger Share Price Upside Potential is Promising

In the capital markets, the path for expressway enterprises to list directly on the A-share market has been full of challenges. The last expressway company to directly list on the A-share market dates back to 2009, and there have been few successful cases in the following years. Chengdu Expressway terminated its A-share listing application at the end of 2024, an event that further highlights the challenges faced by expressway companies in pursuing A-share listings.

According to analysis of investment professionals, under the current market environment and regulatory policies, achieving an A-share listing through absorption and merger has become the only viable path for expressway companies. Zhejiang Expressway’s proposed absorption and merger with Oceanking Development reflects this industry trend, actively exploring a development path suitable for itself while also providing a new paradigm for capital operations within the sector.

From a dividend perspective, Zhejiang Expressway has consistently attached great importance to shareholder returns and adheres to a long-term and steady dividend policy. Since its listing in 1997, the Company has distributed cumulative dividends totaling RMB 28.46 billion, equivalent to 7.78 times the total proceeds raised in its IPO. It is anticipated that upon completion of the absorption and merger, Zhejiang Expressway’s dividend attractiveness will be further enhanced.

In the latest released draft plan, Zhejiang Expressway has explicitly committed to strictly formulating a scientific and reasonable shareholder dividend arrangement in accordance with the Company Law, Securities Law, and the relevant provisions of the articles of association of the Company. For the three years following the completion of this transaction (including the year of completion), and subject to compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and regulatory rules regarding cash dividends, the surviving company will distribute annual profits in cash of no less than RMB 0.41 per share (including both A-shares and H-shares). This commitment fully reflects the Company’s strong emphasis on shareholder interests as well as its firm confidence in future development.

From the perspective of the key indicator of dividend yield, as of September 3, 2025, Zhejiang Expressway’s dividend yield reached approximately 6%. The relatively high dividend yield not only provides investors with considerable returns but also injects strong confidence and momentum into the Company’s future development.

Post-Merger Focus on Core Business with Broader Growth Potential

In terms of business layout, Zhejiang Expressway has, in recent years, leveraged its long-standing expertise in expressway operations to successfully build a diversified business portfolio. The proposed absorption and merger with Oceanking Development reflects the Company’s accurate assessment of market trends and careful consideration of its development strategy. Upon completion of the merger, the Company will continue to focus on its core business, optimize resource allocation, and maximize efficiency, thereby unlocking broader growth potential.

In terms of strategic layout, Zhejiang Expressway, leveraging its acute market insight, will inject eligible expressway assets in a timely manner based on market dynamics and corporate development needs. Recently, Shangsan Co received a total capital injection of RMB 6 billion from Communications Group, China Merchants Expressway, Tiantai State Capital, and Shangyu Transportation, of which RMB 4.4175 billion was contributed by its controlling shareholder, Communications Group. Upon completion of the capital increase, Zhejiang Expressway’s shareholding in Shangsan Co will be reduced to 61.25%, thereby indirectly lowering the proportion of its securities business. This move will significantly enhance the Company’s overall strength and financial stability, while also underscoring the effectiveness of its strategy to focus on its core expressway business.

Overall, as a leading enterprise in the expressway industry, Zhejiang Expressway will, upon completion of the restructuring, establish an “A+H” dual-capital platform. This will place the Company in a favorable position comparable to its peers, supporting long-term development and aligning with shareholder interests. The higher valuation level of the A-share market will enable more efficient financing, thereby creating greater value for all shareholders. Meanwhile, following the major shareholder’s return to the A-share market, its holdings will be converted into tradable shares, providing a more direct driver for market capitalization growth and aligning closely with the interests of minority shareholders to form a strong community of shared interests. With its outstanding strategic layout and strong growth potential, Zhejiang Expressway is poised to seize future opportunities, and its development prospects are highly promising.

