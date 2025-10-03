3D printed homes to unlock affordable living thanks to Japan-Queensland deal

– Serendix and Planum Partners sign MoU to deliver fast, affordable 3D printed homes in Queensland.

– Demonstration project and feasibility study to be conducted in partnership with the Queensland Government.

– The technology offers a scalable solution to Australia’s housing affordability and supply challenges.

– Initiative supports regional development and positions Queensland as a national leader in housing innovation.

OSAKA / BRISBANE, AU, Oct 3, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Japanese tech innovator Serendix Inc. and Australian advisory firm Planum Partners have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce cutting-edge 3D printed housing technology to Australia, beginning with a demonstration project in Queensland.

The signing took place at the Australia Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, witnessed by Tak Adachi, Queensland’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for North Asia.

The partnership was facilitated by Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ).

Tak Adachi, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, North Asia said the partnership showcases Queensland’s commitment to embracing transformative technologies.

“This alliance is a bold step toward delivering faster, more affordable homes—especially for our regional communities—and it shows the world that Queensland is open for smart, scalable investment,” said Mr Adachi.

“3D printed homes can be built in under 24 hours, dramatically reducing construction time and costs.

“By aligning Japan’s innovation in 3D printing with Queensland’s housing goals, we’re opening doors to scalable solutions and long-term international collaboration,” said Mr Adachi.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the construction industry by delivering affordable, sustainable, and rapidly deployable housing solutions using Serendix’s proprietary 3D printing technology.

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to work with the Queensland Government to build a demonstration home and conduct a feasibility study on the suitability of Serendix’s products to suit local conditions.

“Serendix is keen to work with the Queensland Government going forward and to meet the expected strong demand for 3D printed housing with a local facility in the future,” said the CEO of Serendix, Hiroyasu Koma.

“We are very excited about the potential to contribute to Queensland and Australia sustainable and affordable housing sector.”

Following the demonstration phase, Planum Partners will support Serendix in exploring broader expansion across Queensland, with a focus on regional development and housing innovation.

“The signing marks a defining moment in Queensland’s innovation journey throughout World Expo 2025 Osaka, showcasing a bold commitment to advancing global partnerships and promoting investment opportunities across the entire Expo program,” Mr Adachi concluded.

TIQ approached Serendix upon discovering their plan to host a 3D printed housing demonstration at Expo 2025 capturing global attention and setting the stage for this groundbreaking collaboration.

Serendix – https://serendix.com

Planum Partners – https://www.planumpartners.com

Trade + Investment Queensland |TIQ – https://tiq.qld.gov.au

Media contact:

Anita Duffin

Principal Communications Officer Expo 2025

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ)

T: +61 484 369 222

E: tiqmedia@tiq.qld.gov.au

U: https://tiq.qld.gov.au

