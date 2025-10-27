AISIX Solutions Inc. Announces the Launch of Climate Genius Dashboard

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) (“AISIX” or “the Company“), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, announces the release of the Climate Genius dashboard, its wildfire risk intelligence dashboard for insurance, critical infrastructure and government.

Climate Genius, powered by the Wildfire 3.0 API and data allows users to manage assets and portfolios with respect to wildfire risk. The dashboard provides local and regional burn probability and risk scores, historical fire information, and assets risk information. The dashboard also provides insights into current fire conditions delivering daily fire danger and 24h hotspots.

Users can look up single address locations, or bulk import portfolios. By assigning asset values, users can compute portfolio-wide financial risk metrics, such as total exposure, highest and average exposure, risk concentrations, and adjusted exposure values.

“The launch of Climate Genius dashboard is a key milestone towards providing industry solutions to manage wildfire risk,” said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions Inc. “By using Climate Genius dashboard, users can easily visualize and understand their risk concentration and take steps towards reducing their exposure to wildfire losses.”

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company’s expected product offerings, the functionalities of the Company’s products and the Company’s expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company’s ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company’s ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company’s ability to compete and the Company’s ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

