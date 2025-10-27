AITX’s RAD Secures New Dual RIO 180 Order from Leading Consumer Products Company

Deployments to Bolster Safety and Deterrence Across Dynamic Metropolitan Headquarters Site

Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2025) – Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: AITX) (the “Company”), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced the sale of two RIO™ 180 units to a multinational brand with operations spanning manufacturing, distribution, and retail. The units will be deployed to strengthen security coverage and deterrence in a heavily trafficked downtown headquarters environment.

Artist’s depiction of two RAD RIO 180 security towers helping secure a large corporate campus.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5243/270103_aitx-rad-2-rio-180-251013-1920×1080.jpg

This order continues RAD’s steady growth across corporate and commercial sectors, reflecting the increasing adoption of RIO 180 and RIO 360 units for enterprise-level security applications. Organizations operating in dense urban settings are turning to RAD’s autonomous solutions to enhance situational awareness, support safety initiatives, and reduce reliance on costly human patrols.

Urban business districts continue to experience higher rates of property damage, theft, and disorder compared to suburban or rural areas. For organizations maintaining downtown headquarters, even isolated incidents can disrupt operations, raise insurance costs, and impact employee confidence. RAD’s RIO 180 provides an effective, autonomous layer of protection in these environments, delivering continuous monitoring and deterrence where traditional guard coverage is often limited, costly, and inefficient.

Sitting atop a standard RIO 180 configuration is a single ROSA™ units. ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be installed and activated in about 15 minutes. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published six Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at retail centers, hospital campuses, multi-family communities, car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

The Company encourages property managers, business owners, and municipal leaders seeking to improve security in downtown and high-traffic areas to connect with RAD for a customized assessment and demonstration of its autonomous security solutions.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) and RAD

AITX, through its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the nearly $50 billion (US) security and guarding services industry1 through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

The Company’s operations and internal controls have been validated through successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, which is a formal, independent audit that evaluates a service organization’s internal controls for handling customer data and determines if the controls are not only designed properly but also operating effectively to protect customer data. This audit reinforces the Company’s credibility with enterprise and government clients who require strict data protection and security compliance.

RAD is led by Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder of AITX and RAD, who brings decades of experience in the security services industry. Reinharz serves as chair of the Security Industry Association’s (SIA) Autonomous Solutions Working Group and as a member of the SIA Board of Directors. The RAD team also draws on extensive expertise across the sector, including Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, President of RAD and Chair of the ASIS International North American Regional Board of Directors, Troy McCanna, former FBI Special Agent and RAD’s Chief Security Officer, and Stacy Stephens, co-founder of security robotics company Knightscope. Their combined backgrounds in security industry leadership, law enforcement, and robotics innovation reinforce RAD’s ability to deliver proven, practical, and disruptive solutions to its clients.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com , www.radcam.ai, www.stevereinharz.com, www.radgroup.ai, www.raddog.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on X @SteveReinharz.

1 https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/market-research-reports/security-services-industry/

