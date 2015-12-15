AmpliTech Group Joins ORAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project

Company To Attend Network X Conference in Paris

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer and manufacturer of advanced signal-processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of IC packaging solutions, today announced its membership in the ORAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project (TIP) organizations, both widely recognized in the ORAN 5G ecosystem that are driving the adoption of ORAN 5G globally. AmpliTech Group will be attending Network X in Paris, France, from October 14–16, alongside notable participants and key players in the ORAN 5G ecosystem.

AmpliTech Group’s Strategic Engagement in ORAN 5G

AmpliTech Group’s 5G division is converting major LOIs into tangible business. A $78 million LOI with a global Open RAN systems integrator has already yielded over $2 million in funded orders, while a separate $40 million LOI has already generated over half of its projected value in funded orders, not including $3 million in orders in excess of the expected original LOI value of $40M, clearly underscoring robust customer demand and confidence in our solutions. The company is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities into its ORAN 5G and Wi-Fi 6/7 solutions, enhancing network optimization, energy efficiency, and security. Joining the ORAN Alliance and TIP, positions AmpliTech to showcase its industry-leading ORAN 5G technology, including the company’s highest configuration 64T64R MIMO radio designed for use in densely populated areas and military applications.

ORAN 5G Adoption: A Rapidly Expanding Market

The adoption of Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) is accelerating globally. In 2024, the ORAN market was valued at approximately $2.92 billion and is projected to reach $45.70 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.03%. By 2028, ORAN is expected to represent nearly one-third of all global RAN deployments, creating a fairly significant opportunity for suppliers. In the United States, the 5G New Radio (NR) RAN market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2024, highlighting steady growth driven by increasing adoption of advanced wireless technology. AmpliTech is already contributing to this adoption curve, with its ORAN 5G radios deployed by a large North American mobile network operator, placing the company firmly within the early wave of ORAN commercialization.

“Joining the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Telecom Infra Project represents a significant milestone for AmpliTech Group,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “Our participation reinforces our commitment to advancing open and interoperable 5G networks. With ORAN adoption accelerating worldwide, AmpliTech is not only participating but leading, with certified and ready-to-deploy radios already in the field. Our growing backlog, expanding LOIs, and ecosystem partnerships position us for scalable and profitable growth. Attending the Network X show in Paris provides direct engagement with global industry leaders and amplifies our visibility as one of the only U.S.-based providers of complete end-to-end ORAN 5G solutions.”

Jorge Flores, COO of AmpliTech Group added, “AmpliTech has transformed from a niche RF component supplier into a full-stack 5G/6G solutions provider, uniquely delivering U.S.-designed chips, advanced packaging, and fully integrated cellular radios.”

With accelerating ORAN adoption, strategic memberships, strategic partnerships, and growing commercial traction, AmpliTech is positioned for long-term growth as a key enabler of next-generation wireless infrastructure.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a global community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research institutions committed to transforming Radio Access Networks (RAN) towards open, intelligent, and fully interoperable architectures. By promoting open interfaces and disaggregated network components, the O-RAN ALLIANCE aims to foster innovation and reduce costs in the deployment of 5G and beyond networks. For additional information please visit https://www.o-ran.org/membership

About Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a collaborative initiative founded by Meta Platforms, bringing together a diverse group of companies and organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions for global telecom infrastructure. TIP focuses on areas such as access, transport, and core services to enhance network performance and scalability. For further information about TIP, please visit https://telecominfraproject.com/participating-organizations/

About Network X Conference

The Network X Conference, taking place from October 14–16, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, is a premier event that unites the international fixed-line and mobile communities. The conference features six cutting-edge content tracks exploring Fibre, Mobile, AI, Wi-Fi, Data Centers, and Optical Networks, alongside exclusive keynotes from industry leaders, co-located events, and curated networking experiences, all designed to shape telecom’s next chapter. For further information about Network X please visit https://networkxevent.com/why-attend/

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com or amplitech5G.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of the follow on orders, product certification and customer relationships, will lead to further production orders, growth and profitability. The words “may” “would” “will” “expect” “estimate” “anticipate” “believe” “intend” for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.