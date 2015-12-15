Announcing Epiq Counsel Legal Operations Program

Flexible talent with Epiq advisory practices to accelerate legal department transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq announced today the launch of its Epiq Counsel Legal Operations Program to provide flexible legal talent access to the subject matter experts in Epiq advisory practices.

The Epiq Counsel Legal Operations Program supplements the experience of its flexible talent through ongoing access to a team of experts in Epiq advisory practices. Epiq Counsel legal professionals engaged by client companies can call on experts as needed for guidance or validation on strategy assessments, spend management, work allocation, knowledge management, and driving efficiency, as well as technology selection and implementations. Epiq Counsel also organizes regular roundtable sessions to foster peer relationships, facilitate benchmarking, and promote the sharing of best practices.

“With Epiq Counsel, I’m part of a larger legal ops team,” said Deisha Ling Thomas, who participates in the Epiq Counsel Legal Operations Program. “I have received timely input on contract lifecycle management tools and on how to make the case for adding headcount. Being able to lean on Epiq advisors to work through challenges has been invaluable. Plus, it’s energizing to tap into peer perspectives through the roundtables.”

Members of Epiq advisory practices are available to legal operations talent placed in clients across North America, UK, and Europe, and include top industry experts such as Epiq Managing Director David Cambria and Senior Director Catherine Moynihan.

Nicole Baciuska joined Epiq in 2024 and leads the Epiq Counsel Legal Operations Program. Previously at Axiom and Meta, Baciuska led numerous legal operations and business service delivery programs, enhancing client satisfaction and growth.

“With the extensive legal transformation expertise in the Epiq advisory practices, we augment the value Epiq Counsel legal operations professionals bring to our clients,” Baciuska said. “This program helps our clients achieve better outcomes faster.”

Epiq Counsel has a roster of lawyers, legal operations professionals, paralegals, and contract negotiators. These legal professionals support in-house department fluctuations in workflow, offering solutions that range from single projects with rapid turnarounds to complex, large-scale initiatives that span multiple years.

For more information on how to manage in-house workflow by engaging with experienced legal professionals, visit Epiq Counsel.

For legal professionals seeking a traditional or non-traditional work schedule, whether onsite or remote, or interested in specific industries, visit Epiq Counsel Careers.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the Courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 6,100 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

