Arvig Answering Solutions Earns 2025 CAM-X Award for 20th Year

PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the 20th year, Arvig Answering Solutions has been presented with the Award of Excellence by the Canadian Call Management Association.

Independent judges evaluated Arvig Answering Solutions call answering services over a six-month period. Customer service representatives were scored on the quality of response time, courteousness, call accuracy, account knowledge and overall impression calls.

“It’s a privilege to lead such an outstanding group of professionals,” said Ashley Arvig, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Arvig Answering Solutions. “To be recognized on a national level for 20 years running just speaks to the level of professionalism we’re achieving for our customers.”

As a 20-time winner, Arvig Answering Solutions has earned a special distinction: the Onyx Award.

About Arvig Answering Solutions

Arvig Answering Solutions, an Arvig company, was established in 1972 and provides friendly, professional and award-winning call answering and customer service. The Minnesota-based company partners with both large and small businesses in a variety of industries to offer quality customer support, live telephone messaging, answering service and order-taking around the clock, 365 days per year. Visit arviganswering.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Laudenbach, Communications Manager

Arvig | 150 Second Street SW

218.346.8274 | Rachel.Laudenbach@arvig.com