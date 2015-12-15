Assembly Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Demonstrating Unmatched Commitment to Data Security and Trust

Three consecutive years of rigorous SOC 2 audits underscore Assembly Software’s industry-leading security, privacy, and governance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assembly Software, a leading provider of AI-powered legal technology and cloud-based solutions, today announced SOC 2 Type II compliance for its Neos platform and NeosAI services, following a comprehensive audit performed by Insight Assurance. The Type II report covers the effectiveness of the company’s controls over an annual 3-month observation period ending August 31, 2025, validating the organization’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining operational resilience.

Key Highlights:

SOC 2 Type II confirms independent verification of controls across Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

Demonstrates ongoing effectiveness of Assembly Software’s data protection measures and risk management practices.

Audit scope encompasses cloud environments, access controls, change management, incident response, data retention practices, and third-party risk management.

Provides customers with heightened assurance that sensitive information is protected against unauthorized access and that operations are resilient to disruptions.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a milestone that reflects our relentless focus on protecting customer data and maintaining the highest industry standards,” said Daniel Farrar, Chief Executive Officer of Assembly Software.

“This independent validation reinforces the trust our customers place in us and underscores our commitment to transparency, security, and continuous improvement.”

“Security is a core element of our product strategy, not a checkbox,” said Jim Garrett, Chief Technology Officer. “The Type II report confirms that our controls are not only designed effectively but also operating consistently over time. We will continue to invest in security program enhancements to safeguard client information and sustain business resiliency.”

Why SOC 2 Type II Matters:

Provides customers with assurance that controls protecting sensitive data are operating effectively over an extended period.

Enhances trust and competitive differentiation in markets with stringent data protection requirements.

Supports due diligence processes for prospective customers, partners, and regulators.

What’s Next:

Ongoing monitoring and annual SOC 2 Type II re-certification to ensure continued compliance.

Expanded security program initiatives, including enhanced encryption, multi-factor authentication rollout, and third-party risk management enhancements.

We proudly thank Insight Assurance for their expert validation of our compliance efforts, reinforcing Assembly Software’s unwavering commitment to enterprise-grade security and the highest standards of trust.

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

About SOC 2

SOC 2 is a trusted framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that assesses a service organization’s controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report provides evidence that these controls functioned effectively over a specified period, offering assurance to customers and stakeholders.

For more information on Assembly’s security achievements and how they can benefit your firm, visit: https://assemblysoftware.com/security and https://trust.assemblysoftware.com/

Contacts

Jessica Collier

VP of Growth Marketing

jessica@assemblysoftware.com

305-357-6500