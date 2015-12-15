AutoScheduler.AI Launches Free Warehouse Decision Agent on October 7

Buy the Agent for Free The Warehouse Decision Agent – and it’s free!

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making today announces the launch of its Warehouse Decision Agent, the first AI-powered coordination assistant designed specifically for warehouses. Beginning October 7, the Agent is available free to anyone in warehousing and supply chain operations.

The Warehouse Decision Agent acts as an AI sidekick for daily coordination. Operators can upload schedules, instantly receive optimized plans, identify risks, run scenarios, and generate ready-to-use updates—all in minutes. Whether drafting emails to carriers, prepping a shift change, or creating a performance report, the Agent takes care of the busywork so coordinators can stay focused on keeping operations moving.

“Warehouse operators know that labor is short, trailers are piling up at the gate, priority orders show up at the last minute, and they’re left juggling a dozen problems before lunch,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “WMS, TMS, and ERP systems help keep things organized, but they weren’t designed for the chaos we’re experiencing now. These systems follow instructions, but they don’t improvise when things go wrong. This is where the Warehouse Decision Agent steps in. Our Warehouse Decision Agent is real, it’s live today, and it’s available free to use. If you’re in a warehouse and tired of wasting hours on busywork, you can start using it right now and get back time in your day.”

The Warehouse Decision Agent officially launches on October 7, 2025.

To request access, visit: https://autoscheduler.ai/agent-gate/.

While the Agent is designed for warehouse operators, its impact extends to the broader supply chain management teams who rely on it. By equipping operators with the warehouse decision agent, AutoScheduler not only helps reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks but also empowers supply chain leaders to enable their teams to do more with less, leveraging innovation to improve performance, resilience, and overall decision-making across the network. Less time is wasted on repetitive tasks, and more time is available for higher-value decisions.

“By handling the constant stream of small decisions, the warehouse agent frees people to focus on strategy, coaching, and customers,” adds Moore.

Organizations deploying the Warehouse Decision Agent have documented the following numbers:

35%+ increases in throughput

8–12% labor productivity gains

Double-digit improvements in service levels

Significant reductions in short-ships, planning time, and detention costs

Once the Agent can effectively converse on “what to do,” the next step is to explain the “why” — including cuts, dock scheduling challenges, bottlenecks, capacity constraints, door compliance, and labor imbalances. It won’t just suggest actions — it will explain the reasoning in context, making the schedule a conversation instead of just a plan.

With the Warehouse Decision Agent, warehouses shift from firefighting to orchestration.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Warehouse Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

