Benevity Launches Season 4 of the Speaking of Purpose Podcast

Candid conversations with real people making real change through the power of purpose

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevity, Inc ., the leading, global provider of social impact software, today announced the launch of Season 4 of Speaking of Purpose by Benevity® – a podcast featuring executive leaders in candid conversations on the current forces shaping business, leadership, and social good.

Hosted by Sona Khosla , Chief Impact Officer at Benevity and Head of Benevity Impact Labs , the podcast features eight bold and authentic episodes with inspiring changemakers who get to the heart of what it means – and – takes to harness the power of purpose, sustainability and social impact at a global scale.

“Lately, we aren’t hearing enough courageous voices out in the world,” said Khosla. “This season of Speaking of Purpose elevates bold changemakers from global corporations and small nonprofits who are undeterred in leading with purpose in a moment where it feels especially difficult to do so. These leaders remind us that we are no longer living in a world of binaries – that in fact, leading with purpose is completely in harmony with generating profits.”

Season 4 launches today with Khosla’s conversation with Rose Marcario, former CEO of Patagonia , who redefined corporate success through bold, values-driven decisions. From urging customers not to buy Patagonia products on Black Friday, to embedding purpose into every aspect of the business, Marcario demonstrates how moral conviction and business strategy can coexist—and succeed. Under her leadership, Patagonia’s revenue quadrupled.

The rest of the season features compelling conversations with:

Charu Adesnik, Deputy Director and COO of the Cisco Foundation

Soraya Alexander, incoming CEO of Benevity and former COO of GoFundMe

Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator, and Victoria Vrana, CEO of GlobalGiving

Shaady Salehi, Executive Director of the Trust-Based Philanthropy Project

Dr. Andrew Jones, Principal Researcher of The Conference Board

Maya Colombani, Chief Sustainability, Human Rights and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer of L’ORÉAL Canada

Now in its fourth season, Speaking of Purpose continues to spotlight the intersection of business and purpose, offering actionable strategies and real-world stories for leaders who want to scale positive impact while strengthening their organizations.

Episodes release bi-weekly and, along with prior podcast seasons, are available on YouTube , Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and the Benevity Website .

