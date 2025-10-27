Blockpass and RWA Inc. Partner to Effect Verifiable Trust in Real World Asset & DePIN Tokenization

HONG KONG, Oct 17, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Web3 regtech Blockpass, the identity verification and compliance service for blockchain and beyond, is delighted to reveal that its latest partnership will be with RWA Inc., the state-of-the-art launchpad for RWA and DePIN issuers and investors. As a platform that stands at the cutting edge of fundraising and investment through tokenization, the RWA launchpad will incorporate Blockpass’ verification services as it empowers and protects users to interact with tokenization and investment opportunities that are accessible to all.

Launch.rwa.inc is an all-in-one investor platform with inbuilt referral system, for raising funds and launching tokens, revolutionizing the way in which real-world assets can be invested and traded and provide passive income for the RWA ecosystem. RWA Inc provides the tools, services, and support that users need to successfully navigate the decentralized economy and benefit from new avenues of investment. With a focus on trust and security, alongside accessibility and innovation, RWA Inc offers diverse ways to participate in the ecosystem, from Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) and private sales to staking and community-driven crowdfunding. The platform facilitates the launch, scaling and management of projects, enabling token minting, liquidity and trading solutions and more in a secure, efficient, and compliant manner. Whether new to blockchain or a seasoned investor, RWA’s features, such as an intuitive interface, robust security features, and helpful support team, ensure a smooth experience for all involved.

Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto™, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. With the recent addition of On-Chain KYC® 2.0, businesses are now empowered to create verified, reusable digital identities for users, both on the blockchain through on-chain attestations, or off the blockchain through zero-knowledge proofs, providing a single, interoperable and simple solution for dApps and other platforms.

“At RWA Inc, trust is not a slogan — it is the currency that underpins every transaction, every relationship, and every tokenized asset we bring on-chain. We understand that institutional and retail investors alike will only participate in the tokenized economy if they can trust that the data, assets, and issuers behind each token are fully verified and compliant.

Our mission, therefore, is to engineer verifiable trust – transforming blockchain from a speculative ecosystem into a transparent, regulated, and investable infrastructure for real-world assets.” Kevin Yunai, RWA Inc. Founder and CEO said.

Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri, added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with exactly that type of solution with RWA Inc., and knowing their priorities around security and compliance align so closely with ours makes working with them even more of a pleasure.”

Through this collaboration, Blockpass and RWA create a secure and trusted ecosystem for individuals and businesses to interact in – a key cornerstone for the future as crypto and blockchain continue to expand. With safety, security and compliance paramount, both RWA and Blockpass make sure that everyone on both sides of the process has everything they need to leverage the amazing potential of this growing technology to bring new opportunities to the world of fundraising and investment, and to support startups and scaleups alike.

About RWA Inc.

RWA Inc. specializes in connecting funders to premium Real World Asset (RWA) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) startups. Through our platform, funders can access carefully vetted projects to which we have provided advisory, acceleration and go-to market support. We facilitate different fundraising opportunities for clients. Our formats create investment opportunities for anyone interested in participating in RWA and DePIN startups, staying true to our mission of creating global accessibility to RWA investments. For more information, please visit https://www.rwa.inc.

About Blockpass

Blockpass offers a comprehensive, cost-effective suite of KYC, KYB, and AML compliance solutions for Web3. Built by compliance and crypto experts, our tools lower onboarding costs, automate processes, and protect against fraud. Our core products include our groundbreaking On-Chain KYC® 2.0 for verified, reusable digital identities via on-chain attestations and zero-knowledge proofs, the Advanced KYC Bot™ for automated onboarding, Unhosted Wallet KYC™ for wallet ownership certification, and Travel Rule Hub for fulfilling crypto transfer regulation.

We also provide specialized solutions like Launchpad KYC for crypto platforms servicing multiple token offerings, SAFT KYC for private token sales, and Node Sale KYC to verify node participants and prevent fraud. Our Outsourcing services offer expert personnel for compliance management. With a network of more than a million pre-verified crypto investors and more than three thousand crypto VCs, businesses can achieve instant onboarding and accelerate growth. Blockpass is a trusted partner for industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Cardano, and Polygon, helping to build the Safe Network for Crypto™.

