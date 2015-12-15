Blue Mantis Launches Comprehensive Portfolio to Help Midmarket Enterprises Achieve AI Readiness

AI Readiness & Enablement offerings address critical challenges in security, data governance and AI deployment, enabling organizations to accelerate adoption with confidence.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today announced a new portfolio of offerings designed to help midmarket enterprises prepare for the next wave of artificial intelligence adoption. The offerings address the growing challenges faced by organizations that recognize AIs but remain unprepared to deploy it securely and effectively.

Driven by customer demand, the AI Readiness & Enablement portfolio spans the entire AI adoption, from strategic advisory and use case development through data readiness, implementation, and continuous improvement. Each offering is underpinned by Blue Mantis’s proven expertise in cybersecurity, cloud modernization and data governance, ensuring secure and responsible AI utilization.

“AI is no longer a future ambition. It is an urgent reality reshaping how businesses operate,” said Jeff Cratty, VP of Cloud and Innovation at Blue Mantis. “Yet many midmarket organizations lack the expertise and resources to effectively seize their potential. With this portfolio, Blue Mantis brings the strategy, security and execution customers require to move from uncertainty to transformation by meeting customers wherever they are and accelerating their path to AI readiness.”

Core Portfolio Services

AI Strategy & Vision Readiness – Defining a clear direction, board-level strategy and organizational preparedness for AI adoption.

– Defining a clear direction, board-level strategy and organizational preparedness for AI adoption. AI Use Case Development – Identifying and prioritizing business-aligned use cases to maximize value.

– Identifying and prioritizing business-aligned use cases to maximize value. AI Readiness & Data Foundation Assessment – Evaluating data infrastructure, governance, and quality to ensure a solid foundation for AI execution.

By guiding organizations through a structured “assess, modernize, manage, and secure” framework, Blue Mantis enables organizations to reduce risk, accelerate time-to-value and establish governance practices that support sustainable innovation.

The Blue Mantis AI Readiness & Enablement portfolio builds on the company’s long-standing capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud and data services. Unlike point solutions, it provides an end-to-end approach that empowers organizations to operationalize AI while reducing risk and cost and delivering clear roadmaps for transformation.

For more information visit: https://www.bluemantis.com/ai-readiness-assessment-build-a-future-proof-ai-strategy/

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading midmarket and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Contact:

Derrick Shannon

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com