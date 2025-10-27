Buscando Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals and New Trading Symbol “EONE”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2025) – Buscando Resources Corp. (CSE: BRCO) (“Buscando” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, effective October 27, 2025, it is changing the Company’s name to “Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp.” (the “Name Change“).

The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE also on October 27, 2025 under the new name and the trading symbol will change from “BRCO” to “EONE”. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 28619V105 and the new ISIN number is CA28619V1058. Odyssey Trust Corporation is the Company’s transfer agent for its common shares.

The Company closes the $0.15 LIFE Offering

In other news, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its announced $0.15 Units Private Placement pursuant to the LIFE exemption (the “Offering“). The Company closed the offering in three tranches totalling 6,878,832 Units for gross proceeds of C$1,031,825. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Share (the “Warrant Shares“) at an exercise price of CAD$0.30 per common Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date.

To complete the second tranche, which closed on September 29, 2025, the Company issued 1,206,666 units (the “Units”) at CAD$0.15 per Unit pursuant to the LIFE exemption for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$181,000 (the “Tranche 2 Offering“).

The third tranche of the Offering was closed on October 23, 2025 when the Company issued 2,621,833 units (the “Units”) at CAD$0.15 per Unit pursuant to the LIFE exemption for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$393,275 (the “Tranche 3 Offering“).

The Company paid finders an aggregate of $31,206 in cash and issued an aggregate 208,040 Warrants in relation to the tranche two and three closing of the Offering. The finder warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date.

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp. (formerly Buscando Resources Corp.) is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural hydrogen and critical mineral resource properties and related extraction technologies located primarily in North America. For more information on the Company, please contact the Company (+1 604.506.7555) or visit the website www.e1-h2.com.

