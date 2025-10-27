Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. and Chemtatva Chiral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to Establish Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, India

TEWKSBURY, MA AND HYDERABAD, INDIA, Oct 27, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), and Chemtatva Chiral Solutions, Pvt. Ltd. (CCS), a leading provider of chiral and specialty chemical solutions, announce the execution of a signed Memorandum of Understanding to establish Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, India. This initiative marks a milestone in the expansion of CIL’s global footprint and further enhances capabilities in the development and production of deuterated reagents and other isotopically enriched products. This partnership will enhance global supply chain strength and real-time support for customers in Asia and enable multi-site production for global customers focused on business continuity. The forthcoming entity, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Pvt. Ltd., is expected to be officially established in Q4 2025, subject to customary diligence and closing considerations. Operations for the newly formed entity will be initiated at existing CCS facilities, with a net new facility slated for groundbreaking in 2026. The new facility will be located in India’s Genome Valley, a burgeoning 2,000-acre life sciences cluster located in suburban Hyderabad.

Cliff Caldwell, CEO at CIL noted, “We are excited to partner with CCS to combine our chemistry expertise and pursue scale-up technologies to further support pharmaceutical and industrial applications. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting global research and development efforts in scientific fields as well as supporting the growing commercial needs for deuterium labeled and specialty chemical products in the pharmaceutical and electronics industries.”

Vishal Rajput, CEO of CCS said, “The collaboration and newly formed entity will leverage CCS’s strong infrastructure and deep technical capabilities in India, while integrating CIL’s world-class standards in isotope chemistry, quality systems, global logistics and go-to market capabilities.” Mr. Rajput will lead the newly formed entity as general manager of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Pvt. Ltd. The legacy CCS business will remain intact, with the collective intent to expand access to high quality, isotopically labeled and unlabeled compounds for customers worldwide, with an emphasis on downstream synthetic compounds and a commitment to industry-specific product quality requirements.

All CIL, Eurisotop and CCS branded and manufactured materials remain available to Indian and worldwide customers through existing channels. Further details regarding the launch and operational scope of Cambridge Isotope Labs Pvt. Ltd. will be shared in the coming months.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical in Japan, is the largest manufacturer and global supplier in the world of stable isotopes and stable isotope‑labeled compounds. Trusted by industrial and academic collaborators since 1980, CIL’s products are used in research, diagnostics, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial applications. CIL’s operations include two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope‑enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany (specializing in radioisotopic‑labeled compounds for cancer diagnosis and treatment); and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

About Chemtatva Chiral Solutions, Pvt. Ltd.

CCS is a Hyderabad-based company founded in 2021, specializing in chiral chemistry, process development, and custom synthesis for pharmaceutical and chemical industries. CCS is a trusted global partner in life sciences, delivering innovative chemistry solutions that solve complex challenges and accelerate scientific progress.

