Canela Media and Pixability Partner to Expand Hispanic Audience Reach on YouTube, Combining Proprietary Data and OTT Capabilities to Drive Scaled Results

New Partnership Enhances Canela Media’s OTT offering, extending reach to the platform that Hispanic audiences are using the most

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced a strategic partnership with Pixability, the leader in AI-driven advertising on YouTube. The two companies together will create the first data-powered, unified solution to reach Hispanic audiences in the U.S. on YouTube, expanding Canela Media’s robust OTT partner offering. The news follows Nielsen’s recent report that the time that Hispanic audiences spend consuming streaming content on TV has increased significantly, out-pacing that of the general population. Hispanic audiences spend 55.8% of their TV time streaming content vs. 46% for the general population, while the Spanish-language dominant Hispanic audience spends 20.9% of their TV watching time with YouTube specifically, vs. 12.8% for the general population.

“Combining our extensive reach and premium Hispanic audiences on OTT through Canela Audience Solutions with Pixability’s proprietary YouTube capabilities will enable us to reach bilingual and bicultural consumers in more culturally relevant environments without sacrificing precision,” said Chechu Lasheras, Chief Strategy Officer at Canela Media.

Canela’s Audience Solution is the most accurate and precise U.S. Hispanic database, with an unequaled scale of 76M unique devices generating 20M+ unique identities. By combining access to this audience with Pixability’s agentic curation agent, Pixie, advertisers can seamlessly extend their OTT campaigns onto YouTube, identifying the right YouTube content to enhance reach.The new solution can be activated across all YouTube ad formats (skippable, non-skippable, bumpers, shorts, long-form), driving performance across all key metrics including view-through rates, brand lift, and conversions. The solution also includes the ability to hyper-target Canela.TV’s YouTube channels, complementing Canela Audience Solutions’ already robust OTT Partner roster.

“This partnership brings together two leaders who are reaching Hispanic audiences at scale on the most engaging platforms,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “Integrating Canela Media’s consumer graph with our unmatched YouTube contextual data will give brands a first-of-its kind way to extend Hispanic OTT campaigns to YouTube at scale–and is a great complement to our Inclusive Media Initiative.”

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media’s free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media’s in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Canela Media also offers Club Canela, the first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, providing brand innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media’s proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media’s extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media’s ecosystem.

For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising on YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, Dentsu and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce and Lego. The company is the only YouTube partner certified for brand suitability, contextual targeting, and content insights, enabling unique solutions for the benefit of brands and their agencies. Pixability is also one of only four companies globally selected for Google’s New YouTube Activation Program, as a preferred partner for managing YouTube campaigns for brands and agencies. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com or watch a video on our solution here.

