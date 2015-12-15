CanPR Reports Financial Results for Q1 2026

CanPR AI Agent Trek has doubled user base to 20,000+ users

Greater focus on Newcomers in Canada and providing them with financing and employment support

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2025) – CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (“CanPR” or the “Company“), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the three months ended August 31st, 2025 (“Q1 2026“).

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q1 2026 (All dollar amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated):

Revenue of $2,020,507, a 47 percent increase quarter over quarter driven by the acquisition of immigration clients and an increase of additional services and products used across the CanPR platform (three months ended August 31, 2024 (“ Q1 2025 “) = $1,379,038).

Gross profit of $1,426,070 — a 120 percent increase quarter over quarter (Q1 2025 = $648,850).

“Our strong performance this quarter underscores CanPR’s evolving role in Canada’s newcomer economy,” said Akshat Soni, CEO of CanPR Technology Ltd. “Beyond facilitating immigration, we’re helping newcomers take the next step — securing meaningful employment, accessing financial tools, and gaining the training needed to succeed in Canada. The continued expansion of our AI agent Trek and new service lines reflects our commitment to empowering every newcomer with a clear, supported pathway to long-term success.”

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q1 2026:

Trek – CanPR’s Generative AI Agent: Following a successful beta phase, Trek has evolved into a fully deployed AI companion that continues to redefine how newcomers navigate the immigration process. The platform has now doubled its user base to over 20,000+ users, recording more than 200,000 sessions to date. In its next phase, Trek is expanding beyond immigration assistance to include AI-driven job support, helping users identify relevant employment opportunities, prepare for interviews, and connect directly with employers. This evolution reinforces CanPR’s vision of combining immigration technology with employment integration — creating a complete, end-to-end experience for newcomers settling in Canada.

The full financial statements for the three months ended August 31st, 2025 and corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (together “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions.

Specific forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Trek’s expansion beyond immigration assistance to include AI-driven job support services; plans to help users identify employment opportunities, prepare for interviews, and connect directly with employers; expectations regarding the continued growth and doubling of the Trek user base; statements about SmartCV’s evolution and its ability to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity; the Company’s vision of combining immigration technology with employment integration; expectations about creating a complete, end-to-end experience for newcomers; and statements regarding empowering newcomers with supported pathways to long-term success in Canada.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. These statements are based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: the continued stability and predictability of Canadian immigration policies and programs; maintenance of current or increased immigration levels by the Canadian government; continued market adoption of digital and AI-powered immigration services; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and deploy new platform features and services; availability of sufficient capital and resources for platform development and expansion; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and general economic conditions remaining favorable for newcomers seeking employment in Canada.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include, without limitation: changes to Canadian immigration policies, programs or requirements, including Express Entry and other pathways; reduction in immigration levels or processing delays; increased competition from other immigration service providers or AI-powered platforms; technology and cybersecurity risks, including data breaches, system failures, or AI model errors; regulatory risks related to data privacy and protection, particularly regarding the use of AI and handling of sensitive personal information; the Company’s ability to scale its technology infrastructure to support user growth; dependence on key personnel, including technical and management teams; risks related to the integration of employment services with immigration services; changes in newcomer settlement patterns, preferences, or economic integration challenges; general economic conditions and labor market dynamics in Canada; availability of financing for continued operations and growth; potential liability for immigration advice or employment matching services; changes in regulatory requirements for immigration consultants or employment services; and currency fluctuation risks related to international operations. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended August 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

